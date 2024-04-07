Загальні відомості про гемолітичну анемію

Peripheral smear and reticulocyte count

Serum bilirubin (indirect), lactic dehydrogenase (LDH), and haptoglobin

Sometimes antiglobulin (Coombs) test and/or hemoglobinopathy screen

Urinalysis

Hemolysis is suspected in patients with anemia and reticulocytosis. If hemolysis is suspected, a peripheral smear is examined and serum bilirubin, LDH, and haptoglobin are measured. The peripheral smear and reticulocyte count are the most important tests to diagnose hemolysis. Antiglobulin testing or hemoglobinopathy screening (eg, high-performance liquid chromatography [HPLC]) can help identify the cause of hemolysis based on the results of the above laboratory investigations. However, in some patients with a hemolytic anemia, the reticulocyte count fails to increase due to factors such as renal insufficiency, infection, or bone marrow failure, creating a hematologic emergency. This lack of the expected compensation (reticulocytopenia) necessitates prompt transfusion therapy.

Spherocytes Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Tefferi A, Li C. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004.

Шистоцити (фрагменти еритроцитів) Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Tefferi A, Li C. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004.

Abnormalities of RBC morphology often suggest the presence and cause of hemolysis (see table Red Blood Cell Morphologic Changes in Hemolytic Anemias). The presence of spherocytes on the peripheral smear suggests an extravascular cause of hemolysis such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia or hereditary spherocytosis, while the presence of schistocytes or other fragmented red cells suggests an intravascular cause such as microangiopathic hemolytic anemia (eg, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic-uremic syndrome, or valvular hemolysis). Other suggestive findings include increased levels of serum LDH and indirect bilirubin, decreased haptoglobin, and the presence of urinary urobilinogen.

Haptoglobin levels can decrease because of hepatocellular dysfunction and can increase because of systemic inflammation. Intravascular hemolysis is suggested by urinary hemosiderin. Urinary hemoglobin, like hematuria and myoglobinuria, produces a positive benzidine reaction on dipstick testing; it can be differentiated from hematuria by the absence of RBCs on microscopic urine examination. Free hemoglobin may make plasma reddish brown, noticeable often in centrifuged blood; myoglobin does not.

Once hemolysis has been identified, the etiology is sought. To narrow the differential diagnosis in hemolytic anemias

Consider risk factors (eg, geographic location, genetics, underlying disorder)

Examine the patient for splenomegaly

Do a direct antiglobulin (direct Coombs) test if cause is not suggested by initial laboratory investigations

Most hemolytic anemias cause abnormalities in one of these variables, and so test results can direct further testing.

Other laboratory tests that can help discern the causes of hemolysis include the following:

Quantitative hemoglobin electrophoresis and HPLC

RBC enzyme assays

Flow cytometry

Cold agglutinins

Osmotic fragility

Genetic testing for membranopathies and enzymopathies

If thrombotic microangiopathies are being considered, ADAMTS13 activity, shiga toxin testing if diarrhea, and if negative, consider sequencing of complement regulatory genes and factor H autoantibody testing

Прямий тест на антиглобулін (прямий тест Кумбса)

Непрямий тест на антиглобулін (непрямий тест Кумбса)