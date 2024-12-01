skip to main content
Гіперспленізм

ЗаHarry S. Jacob, MD, DHC, University of Minnesota Medical School
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2024

Hypersplenism is cytopenia caused by splenomegaly.

(See also Overview of the Spleen.)

Hypersplenism is a secondary process that can arise from splenomegaly of almost any cause (see table Common Causes of Splenomegaly). Splenomegaly increases the spleen’s mechanical filtering and destruction of red blood cells (RBCs) and often of white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets. Compensatory bone marrow hyperplasia occurs in those cell lines that are reduced in the circulation.

Symptoms and Signs of Hypersplenism

Splenomegaly is the hallmark; spleen size correlates with the degree of cytopenia. Other clinical findings usually result from the underlying disorder.

Diagnosis of Hypersplenism

  • Physical examination

  • Sometimes ultrasound

  • Complete blood count

Hypersplenism is suspected in patients with splenomegaly and anemia or cytopenias. Evaluation is similar to that of splenomegaly.

Unless other mechanisms coexist to compound their severity, anemia and other cytopenias are modest and asymptomatic (eg, platelet counts, 50 to 100 × 103/mcL [50 to 100 × 109/L]; white blood cell counts, 2500 to 4000/mcL [2.5 to 4 × 109/L] with normal white cell differential count). Red blood cell morphology is generally normal except for teardrop forms and occasional spherocytosis. Reticulocytosis is usual when hypersplenism is caused by hemolytic anemias.

Treatment of Hypersplenism

  • Possibly splenectomy or splenic ablation (radiofrequency, microwave, or thermal)

  • Vaccination and prophylactic antibiotics for splenectomized patients

Treatment is directed at the underlying disorder.

If hypersplenism is the only serious manifestation of the disorder (eg, Gaucher disease), splenic ablation by splenectomy may be indicated. The indications for splenectomy in hypersplenism are detailed below (see table Indications for Splenectomy in Hypersplenism).

Because the intact spleen protects against serious infections with encapsulated bacteria, splenectomy should be avoided whenever possible. Patients undergoing splenectomy require prior vaccination against infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae. Patients should also receive influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and may need other vaccinations depending on their clinical situation.

After splenectomy, patients are particularly susceptible to severe sepsis with encapsulated microorganisms and are often given daily prophylactic antibiotics such as penicillin, amoxicillin, or erythromycin, particularly when they have regular contact with children. Patients who develop fever should be carefully evaluated for infection.

Таблиця

Показання до спленектомії при гіперспленізмі

Indication

Examples

Excessive bleeding

Hypersplenic thrombocytopenia

Bleeding esophageal varices requiring concomitant shunt procedure

Trauma with ruptured spleen with excessive bleeding

Hemolytic disorders in which splenomegaly further shortens the survival of intrinsically abnormal red blood cells

Spherocytes

Thalassemia

Mechanical encroachment on other abdominal organs

Calyceal obstruction in left kidney

Stomach with early satiety

Severe pancytopenia associated with massive splenomegaly

Hairy cell leukemia

Lipid-storage diseases*

Myeloproliferative neoplasm

Splenic congestion due to vascular abnormalities

Splenic vein obstruction due to thrombosis, external compression, or stenosis

Bleeding esophageal varices associated with excessive increased splenic venous pressure due to portal hypertension or Budd-Chiari syndrome

* The spleen may be up to 30 times larger than normal.

