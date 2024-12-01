Гіперспленізм

Possibly splenectomy or splenic ablation (radiofrequency, microwave, or thermal)

Vaccination and prophylactic antibiotics for splenectomized patients

Treatment is directed at the underlying disorder.

If hypersplenism is the only serious manifestation of the disorder (eg, Gaucher disease), splenic ablation by splenectomy may be indicated. The indications for splenectomy in hypersplenism are detailed below (see table Indications for Splenectomy in Hypersplenism).

Because the intact spleen protects against serious infections with encapsulated bacteria, splenectomy should be avoided whenever possible. Patients undergoing splenectomy require prior vaccination against infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, and Haemophilus influenzae. Patients should also receive influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and may need other vaccinations depending on their clinical situation.

After splenectomy, patients are particularly susceptible to severe sepsis with encapsulated microorganisms and are often given daily prophylactic antibiotics such as penicillin, amoxicillin, or erythromycin, particularly when they have regular contact with children. Patients who develop fever should be carefully evaluated for infection.