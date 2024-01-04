Фіброз печінки

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes blood tests and/or noninvasive imaging tests

Sometimes liver biopsy

Hepatic fibrosis is suspected if patients have known chronic liver disease (eg, chronic viral hepatitis C [HCV] or chronic hepatitis B [HBV], alcoholic liver disease, metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis [MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis]) or if results of liver blood tests are abnormal; in such cases, tests are done to check for fibrosis and, if fibrosis is present, to determine its severity (stage). Knowing the stage of fibrosis can guide medical decisions. For example, screening for hepatocellular carcinoma and for gastroesophageal varices is indicated if cirrhosis is confirmed, but it is generally not indicated for mild or moderate fibrosis. Assessment of the degree of hepatic fibrosis helps assess the prognosis of patients with chronic viral hepatitis. However, since the widespread availability of direct-acting antiviral drugs, knowing the degree of fibrosis has become much less important in deciding when to initiate antiviral therapy.

Tests used to stage fibrosis include conventional imaging tests, blood tests, liver biopsy, and newer noninvasive imaging tests that assess liver stiffness.

Conventional imaging tests: Conventional imaging tests include ultrasonography, CT, and MRI. These tests can detect evidence of cirrhosis and portal hypertension, such as liver surface nodularity, splenomegaly, and varices. However, they are not sensitive for moderate or even advanced fibrosis and may fail to detect some cases of cirrhosis if splenomegaly and varices are absent. Although fibrosis may appear as altered echogenicity on ultrasonography or heterogeneity of signal on CT, these findings are nonspecific and may indicate only liver parenchymal fat.

Noninvasive imaging assessment of fibrosis: Newer acoustic technologies can increase the accuracy of ultrasonography, CT, and MRI for detecting fibrosis or early cirrhosis; they include

For these tests, acoustic vibrations are applied to the abdomen with a probe. How rapidly these vibrations are transmitted through liver tissue indicates how stiff (ie, fibrosed) the liver is. However, certain other conditions besides fibrosis also increase liver stiffness, including severe active hepatitis, increased right heart pressures, and the postprandial state. Also, these techniques have not been validated well in pregnancy, sustained virologic response after HCV treatment, and rare liver disorders. Thus, use of these techniques is typically not recommended in patients with one of these conditions. To improve the assessment of fibrosis, other techniques (eg, corrected T1 MRI, 3-dimensional ultrasound-based measurement) are in development and awaiting validation in different clinical settings.

Liver biopsy remains the gold standard for diagnosing and staging hepatic fibrosis and for diagnosing the underlying liver disorder causing fibrosis. However, liver biopsy is invasive, resulting in a 10 to 20% risk of minor complications (eg, postprocedural pain) and a 0.5 to 1% risk of serious complications (eg, significant bleeding) (1). Also, liver biopsy is limited by sampling error and imperfect interobserver agreement in interpretation of histologic findings. Thus, liver biopsy may not always be done. Liver biopsy is usually not done solely for staging of hepatic fibrosis unless noninvasive tests do not help establish the diagnosis (eg, because different noninvasive tests yield discordant results) or for clinical trials.

The METAVIR (meta-analysis of histological data in viral hepatitis) staging system assesses inflammatory changes (histologic activity) and the level of fibrosis as follows (2):

Histologic activity

A0 = no activity

A1 = mild activity

A2 = moderate activity

A3 = severe activity

Fibrosis

F0 = no fibrosis

F1 = portal fibrosis without septa

F2 = portal fibrosis with rare septa

F3 = numerous septa without cirrhosis

F4 = cirrhosis

Blood tests are included in clinical models (eg, APRI index, BARD score, FIB-4 score, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD] fibrosis score), which combine commonly available tests (AST, ALT, platelet count, albumin, INR) with demographic and clinical information (eg, age, body mass index [BMI], diabetes/impaired fasting glucose). Some commercially available panels (eg, FibroTest [known as Fibrosure in the United States], Hepascore, European Liver Fibrosis panel [ELF]) combine indirect markers (eg, serum bilirubin) and direct markers (eg, procollagen types I and III, hyaluronic acid) of hepatic function. Direct markers are substances involved in the pathogenesis of extracellular matrix deposition or cytokines that induce extracellular matrix deposition. These models and panels are best used to distinguish between 2 levels of fibrosis: absent to minimal vs moderate to severe; they do not accurately differentiate between degrees of moderate to severe fibrosis. Therefore, if fibrosis is suspected, one approach is to start with one of these panels and then do the newer noninvasive imaging assessments of fibrosis, reserving liver biopsy as a last resort.

Combinations of blood tests and imaging tests may improve the fibrosis assessment. Examples include the FAST (FibroScan- AST) score, which combines FibroScan and serum AST levels; MAST (MRI-AST) score, which combines the MRI-based proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), MRE, and serum AST levels; and the MEFIB, which combines MRE and the Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index (3). These tools have been developed for assessment of hepatic fibrosis in metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease).