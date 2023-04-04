Лімфоцитопенія

Lymphocytopenia is a total lymphocyte count of < 1000/mcL ( < 1 × 109/L) in adults or < 3000/mcL (< 3 × 109/L) in children < 2 years. Sequelae include opportunistic infections and an increased risk of malignant and autoimmune disorders. If the complete blood count reveals lymphocytopenia, testing for immunodeficiency and analysis of lymphocyte subpopulations should follow, usually after the patient has recovered from any acute event. Treatment is directed at the underlying disorder.

Lymphocytes are components of the cellular immune system and include T cells, B cells, and natural killer (NK) cells, all of which are present in the peripheral blood; about 75% of the lymphocytes are T cells, 20% B cells, and 5% NK cells. Because lymphocytes account for only 20 to 40% of the total white blood cell (WBC) count, lymphocytopenia may go unnoticed if the WBC count is checked without a differential.

The normal lymphocyte count in adults is 1000 to 4800/mcL (1 to 4.8 × 109/L; in children < 2 years, the normal count is 3000 to 9500/mcL (3 to 9.5 × 109/L). At age 6 years, the lower limit of normal is 1500/mcL (1.5 × 109/L). Different laboratories may have slightly different normal values.

Almost 65% of blood T cells are CD4+ (helper) T cells. Thus, most patients with lymphocytopenia have a reduced absolute number of T cells, particularly in the number of CD4+ T cells. The average number of CD4+ T cells in adult blood is 1100/mcL (range, 300 to 1300/mcL [1.1 × 109/L with a range of 0.3 to 1.3 × 109/L]), and the average number of cells of the other major T-cell subgroup, CD8+ (suppressor) T cells, is 600/mcL (range, 100 to 900/mcL).

It is important to note that the lymphocytes in the blood represent only a small proportion of the total lymphocyte pool, and the lymphocyte count may not always correlate with the composition and numbers of lymphocytes in other lymphoid (eg, nodes, spleen) and non-lymphoid (eg, lung, liver) tissues. Similarly, deficiencies of particular subsets of lymphocytes (eg, CD8+, B, NK cells) can also be missed.

Symptoms and Signs of Lymphocytopenia Lymphocytopenia per se generally causes no symptoms. However, findings of an associated disorder may include Absent or diminished tonsils or lymph nodes, indicative of cellular immunodeficiency

Skin abnormalities (eg, alopecia, eczema, pyoderma, telangiectasia, warts)

Evidence of hematologic disease (eg, pallor, petechiae, jaundice, mouth ulcers)

Generalized lymphadenopathy and splenomegaly, which may suggest HIV infection or Hodgkin lymphoma Patients with lymphocytopenia experience recurrent infections or develop infections with unusual organisms. Pneumocystis jirovecii, cytomegalovirus, rubeola, and varicella pneumonias often are fatal. Lymphocytopenia is also a risk factor for the development of cancers and for autoimmune disorders.

Diagnosis of Lymphocytopenia Clinical suspicion (repeated or unusual infections)

Complete blood count (CBC) with differential

Measurement of lymphocyte subpopulations and immunoglobulin levels Lymphocytopenia is suspected in patients with recurrent viral, bacterial, fungal, or parasitic infections but is usually detected incidentally with a CBC. P. jirovecii, cytomegalovirus, rubeola, or varicella pneumonias with lymphocytopenia suggest immunodeficiency. Lymphocyte subpopulations are measured in patients with lymphocytopenia. Measurement of immunoglobulin levels should also be done to evaluate antibody production. Patients with a history of recurrent infections should undergo complete laboratory evaluation for immunodeficiency, even if initial screening test results are normal.

Treatment of Lymphocytopenia Treatment of associated infections

Treatment of underlying disorder

Sometimes IV or subcutaneous immune globulin

Possibly hematopoietic stem cell transplantation In acquired lymphocytopenias, lymphocytopenia usually remits with removal of the underlying factor or successful treatment of the underlying disorder. IV or subcutaneous immune globulin is indicated if patients have chronic immunoglobulin G deficiency, lymphocytopenia, and recurrent infections. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can be considered for all patients with congenital immunodeficiencies and may be curative. Avoid giving live vaccines (because of the risk of causing infection) in these patients. Inactive or recombinant vaccines are safe, but their efficacy is variable depending on type and severity of the lymphocytopenia.