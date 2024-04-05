Післяпологовий догляд

Immediate postpartum hemorrhage

Minimizing bleeding is the first priority; measures include

Uterine massage

Usually parenteral oxytocin

Sometimes methylergonovine, misoprostol, or tranexamic acid

During the first hour after the third stage of labor, the uterine fundus is massaged through the abdomen periodically to ensure that it contracts, preventing excessive bleeding.

After placental separation, oxytocin 10 units IM or dilute oxytocin infusion (10 or 20 units in 1000 mL of an IV solution at 125 to 200 mL/hour for 1 to 2 hours) usually ensures uterine contraction and reduces blood loss (1).

If severe bleeding continues, vital signs are monitored, and hemodynamic support with IV fluids and oxygen is given. A complete blood count and coagulation tests are done. Blood products are given if needed. Clinicians should monitor the patient for disseminated intravascular coagulation. If fever is present, antibiotics are given if appropriate.

After a vaginal birth, an internal uterine examination is done to check for retained membranes or placental fragments. After cesarean delivery, surgical complications are considered.

Further pharmacologic management may be with methylergonovine, misoprostol, or tranexamic acid. For bleeding that cannot be controlled with medications, procedures to decrease bleeding may be performed (eg, intrauterine balloon or packing, B-Lynch suture [compresses the lower uterine segment], or hypogastric artery ligation). Hysterectomy is done as a last resort.

Late postpartum hemorrhage

Patients may experience postpartum hemorrhage days or weeks after delivery. Late postpartum hemorrhage may be caused by retained products of conception, infection, or coagulation disorders. Patients should be educated about when to call a health care professional or go to an emergency department. Common guidance is that patients should seek medical care if they are soaking a pad or tampon every 1 to 2 hours, passing large (> 2.5 cm) blood clots and/or feeling faint.

When patients present with significant late postpartum bleeding, the history of the recent pregnancy is reviewed, including mode of delivery and any complications during pregnancy or delivery. Overall obstetric history and medical history are also reviewed, particularly for risk factors for bleeding disorders.

Patients are evaluated as for immediate postpartum hemorrhage, and hemodynamic support is given. For late postpartum bleeding, manual exploration of the uterus is not done. Pelvic ultrasonography may reveal retained products of conception that require surgical evacuation, uterotonics, or antibiotics.