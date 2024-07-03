Фізіологія вагітності

Cardiac output (CO), determined by heart rate multiplied by stroke volume, increases 30 to 50% beginning by 6 weeks gestation and peaking between 16 and 28 weeks (usually at about 24 weeks). Mild maternal tachycardia is expected. CO remains near peak levels until after 30 weeks. Then, CO becomes sensitive to body position. Positions that cause the enlarging uterus to obstruct the vena cava the most (eg, the recumbent position) cause CO to decrease the most. On average, CO usually decreases slightly from 30 weeks until labor begins. During labor, CO increases another 30%. After delivery, the uterus contracts, and CO drops rapidly to about 15 to 25% above normal, then gradually decreases (mostly over the next 3 to 4 weeks) until it reaches the prepregnancy level at about 6 weeks postpartum.

The increase in CO during pregnancy is due mainly to demands of the uteroplacental circulation; volume of the uteroplacental circulation increases markedly, and circulation within the intervillous space acts partly as an arteriovenous shunt. As the placenta and fetus develop, blood flow to the uterus must increase to about 1 L/minute (20% of normal CO) at term. Increased needs of the skin (to regulate temperature) and kidneys (to excrete fetal wastes) account for some of the increased CO.

To increase CO, heart rate increases from the normal 70 to as high as 90 beats/minute, and stroke volume increases. During the second trimester, blood pressure (BP) usually decreases (and pulse pressure widens), even though CO and renin and angiotensin levels increase, because uteroplacental circulation expands (the placental intervillous space develops) and systemic vascular resistance decreases. Resistance decreases because blood viscosity and sensitivity to angiotensin decrease. During the third trimester, BP may return to normal. With twins, CO increases more and diastolic BP is lower at 20 weeks than with a single fetus.

Exercise increases CO, heart rate, oxygen consumption, and respiratory volume/minute more during pregnancy.

The hyperdynamic circulation of pregnancy increases frequency of functional murmurs and accentuates heart sounds. Radiograph or ECG may show the heart displaced into a horizontal position, rotating to the left, with increased transverse diameter. Premature atrial and ventricular beats are common during pregnancy. All of these changes are normal and should not be erroneously diagnosed as a heart disorder; they can usually be managed with reassurance alone. However, paroxysms of atrial tachycardia occur more frequently in pregnant women and may require prophylactic digitalization or other antiarrhythmic medications. Pregnancy does not affect the indications for or safety of cardioversion.