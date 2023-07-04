Загальні відомості про контрацепцію

The decision to begin, prevent, or interrupt a pregnancy may be influenced by many factors, including personal, medical, family, and socioeconomic factors.
Contraception can be used by people to prevent pregnancy temporarily or to provide permanent contraception (sterilization). Abortion (interruption of pregnancy) may be considered when contraception has failed or has not been used, or when issues occur during the pregnancy.
Among contraceptive users in the United States, the most commonly used methods (1) are
Oral contraceptives (OCs): 21%
Female permanent contraception (sterilization): 28%
Male condoms: 13%
Male permanent contraception: 9%
Intrauterine devices (IUDs): 13%
Withdrawal (coitus interruptus): 6%
Progestin injections: 3%
Contraceptive rings or patches: 2%
Subdermal progestin implants: 3%
Fertility awareness methods (periodic abstinence): 3%
Female barrier methods: < 1%
(See table Comparison of Common Contraceptive Methods.)
Pregnancy rates tend to be higher during the first year of use of a contraceptive method and decrease in subsequent years as users become more familiar with the method. Also, as women age, fertility declines. By comparison, for fertile couples trying to conceive, the pregnancy rate is about 85% after 1 year if no contraceptive method is used.
In the first year of use, pregnancy rates with typical use are
< 1% for methods that do not require user involvement (IUDs, subdermal progestin implants, sterilization)
6 to 9% (approximately) for hormonal contraceptives that require user involvement but are not related to coitus (estrogen-progestin OCs, transdermal patches, or vaginal rings; progestin-only OCs; progestin injection)
> 10% for coitus-related methods (eg, condoms, diaphragms, fertility awareness methods, spermicides, withdrawal)
Despite the higher pregnancy rate associated with condom use, condoms (primarily latex and synthetic condoms) are highly protective against transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV. As part of safer sex practices, condoms should be used even when a patient is using another birth control method.
If unprotected sex occurs, emergency contraception may help prevent an unintended pregnancy. Emergency contraception should not be used as a routine form of contraception.
Порівняння поширених методів контрацепції
Type
Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Perfect Use
Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Typical Use
Percentage of Women Continuing Use at 1 Year
Requirements for Use
Selected Disadvantages
Hormonal
Oral contraceptives (OCs)
0.3%
9%
67%
Pill taken daily
Progestin-only pills: Taken at the same time every day
Bloating, breast tenderness, nausea, headache
Combined estrogen-progestin OCs: Increased risk of venous thromboembolism
Progestin-only OCs: Irregular bleeding
Transdermal patch (estrogen, progestin)
0.3%
9%
67%
Weekly application and removal
Similar to OCs
Local irritation
Vaginal ring (estrogen, progestin)
0.3%
9%
67%
Monthly application (inserted vaginally) and removal
Similar to OCs
Progestin injection (eg, depot medroxyprogesterone acetate)
0.2%
6%
56%
Injection every 3 months
Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, weight gain, headache, mood changes
0.05%
0.05%
84%
Implant every 3 years (some evidence supports ovulation suppression to 5 years)
Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, headache, weight gain
Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine devices (IUDs)
0.4% (3-year IUD: 13.5 mg), 0.2% (5-year IUD: 19.5 mg), or 0.2–0.6% (8-year IUD: 52 mg)
Same as perfect use
78–80%
Insertion every 3, 5, or 8 years (depending on type)
Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)
Irregular bleeding, amenorrhea
Pericoital
Condom, external (male)*
2%
18%
43%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
Allergic reaction
Condom, internal (female)*
5%
21%
41%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
Allergic reaction
Diaphragm with spermicide
6%
12%
57%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted up to 2 hours before intercourse
Should be left in place ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 24 hours) after intercourse
Occasionally vaginal irritation
Increased incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Cervical cap with spermicide
10–13%
18% (higher among parous women)
N/A
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted 15 minutes to 40 hours before intercourse
Should be left in the vagina for ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 48 hours) after intercourse
Possibly vaginal irritation or ulceration if left in place for > 48 hours
7%
14%
—
Used within 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse
Vulvovaginal burning, itching, urinary tract and yeast infection
(containing sustained-release spermicide)
9% for nulliparous women
20% for parous women
12% for nulliparous women
24% for parous women
36%
Used with every episode of sexual intercourse
May be inserted ≤ 24 hours before intercourse
Must remain in place for ≥ 6 hours after intercourse (should remain in a total of ≤ 30 hours after insertion)
Allergic reaction, vaginal dryness or irritation
Spermicide alone
18%
28%
—
Must be placed in the vagina at least 10 to 30 minutes and no more than 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse
Because efficacy is limited, often used with other barrier methods
Vaginal burning, irritation, rash, increase in urinary tract infections
Other
Copper IUD (intrauterine copper contraceptive, see IUD)
0.6%
Same as perfect use
78–80%
Insertion every 10 years
Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)
Increased menstrual blood loss, pelvic pain
Fertility awareness–based methods (periodic abstinence)
4% or higher, depending on method
24%
47%
Training, effort, and multiple steps required for the more effective methods
No likely systemic or significant local adverse effects
Withdrawal method
4%
22%
46%
Used with each episode of sexual intercourse
Requires cooperative partner
Permanent contraception (sterilization)
0.5%
Same as perfect use
100%
Requires a procedure (typically done in an operating room)
Usually permanent
0.15%
Same as perfect use
100%
Requires a procedure (done in an office) and a local anesthetic
Usually permanent
* Condoms, primarily latex and synthetic condoms, protect both partners against sexually transmitted infections.
N/A = not applicable.
Data based on Shoupe D: The Contraception Handbook: Evidence Based Practice Recommendations and Rationales, ed. 3. New York, Humana Press, 2020. doi:10.1007/978-3-030-46391-5
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
