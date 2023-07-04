skip to main content
Загальні відомості про контрацепцію

ЗаFrances E. Casey, MD, MPH, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2023

    The decision to begin, prevent, or interrupt a pregnancy may be influenced by many factors, including personal, medical, family, and socioeconomic factors.

    Contraception can be used by people to prevent pregnancy temporarily or to provide permanent contraception (sterilization). Abortion (interruption of pregnancy) may be considered when contraception has failed or has not been used, or when issues occur during the pregnancy.

    Among contraceptive users in the United States, the most commonly used methods (1) are

    • Oral contraceptives (OCs): 21%

    • Female permanent contraception (sterilization): 28%

    • Male condoms: 13%

    • Male permanent contraception: 9%

    • Intrauterine devices (IUDs): 13%

    • Withdrawal (coitus interruptus): 6%

    • Progestin injections: 3%

    • Contraceptive rings or patches: 2%

    • Subdermal progestin implants: 3%

    • Fertility awareness methods (periodic abstinence): 3%

    • Female barrier methods: < 1%

    (See table Comparison of Common Contraceptive Methods.)

    Pregnancy rates tend to be higher during the first year of use of a contraceptive method and decrease in subsequent years as users become more familiar with the method. Also, as women age, fertility declines. By comparison, for fertile couples trying to conceive, the pregnancy rate is about 85% after 1 year if no contraceptive method is used.

    In the first year of use, pregnancy rates with typical use are

    • < 1% for methods that do not require user involvement (IUDs, subdermal progestin implants, sterilization)

    • 6 to 9% (approximately) for hormonal contraceptives that require user involvement but are not related to coitus (estrogen-progestin OCs, transdermal patches, or vaginal rings; progestin-only OCs; progestin injection)

    • > 10% for coitus-related methods (eg, condoms, diaphragms, fertility awareness methods, spermicides, withdrawal)

    Despite the higher pregnancy rate associated with condom use, condoms (primarily latex and synthetic condoms) are highly protective against transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV. As part of safer sex practices, condoms should be used even when a patient is using another birth control method.

    If unprotected sex occurs, emergency contraception may help prevent an unintended pregnancy. Emergency contraception should not be used as a routine form of contraception.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Порівняння поширених методів контрацепції

    Type

    Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Perfect Use

    Pregnancy Rate in First Year of Use With Typical Use

    Percentage of Women Continuing Use at 1 Year

    Requirements for Use

    Selected Disadvantages

    Hormonal

    Oral contraceptives (OCs)

    0.3%

    9%

    67%

    Pill taken daily

    Progestin-only pills: Taken at the same time every day

    Bloating, breast tenderness, nausea, headache

    Combined estrogen-progestin OCs: Increased risk of venous thromboembolism

    Progestin-only OCs: Irregular bleeding

    Transdermal patch (estrogen, progestin)

    0.3%

    9%

    67%

    Weekly application and removal

    Similar to OCs

    Local irritation

    Vaginal ring (estrogen, progestin)

    0.3%

    9%

    67%

    Monthly application (inserted vaginally) and removal

    Similar to OCs

    Progestin injection (eg, depot medroxyprogesterone acetate)

    0.2%

    6%

    56%

    Injection every 3 months

    Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, weight gain, headache, mood changes

    Subdermal progestin implant

    0.05%

    0.05%

    84%

    Implant every 3 years (some evidence supports ovulation suppression to 5 years)

    Amenorrhea, irregular bleeding, headache, weight gain

    Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine devices (IUDs)

    0.4% (3-year IUD: 13.5 mg), 0.2% (5-year IUD: 19.5 mg), or 0.2–0.6% (8-year IUD: 52 mg)

    Same as perfect use

    78–80%

    Insertion every 3, 5, or 8 years (depending on type)

    Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)

    Irregular bleeding, amenorrhea

    Pericoital

    Condom, external (male)*

    2%

    18%

    43%

    Used with every episode of sexual intercourse

    Allergic reaction

    Condom, internal (female)*

    5%

    21%

    41%

    Used with every episode of sexual intercourse

    Allergic reaction

    Diaphragm with spermicide

    6%

    12%

    57%

    Used with every episode of sexual intercourse

    May be inserted up to 2 hours before intercourse

    Should be left in place ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 24 hours) after intercourse

    Occasionally vaginal irritation

    Increased incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs)

    Cervical cap with spermicide

    10–13%

    18% (higher among parous women)

    N/A

    Used with every episode of sexual intercourse

    May be inserted 15 minutes to 40 hours before intercourse

    Should be left in the vagina for ≥ 6 hours (and ≤ 48 hours) after intercourse

    Possibly vaginal irritation or ulceration if left in place for > 48 hours

    Contraceptive pH regulator gel

    7%

    14%

    Used within 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse

    Vulvovaginal burning, itching, urinary tract and yeast infection

    Contraceptive sponge

    (containing sustained-release spermicide)

    9% for nulliparous women

    20% for parous women

    12% for nulliparous women

    24% for parous women

    36%

    Used with every episode of sexual intercourse

    May be inserted ≤ 24 hours before intercourse

    Must remain in place for ≥ 6 hours after intercourse (should remain in a total of ≤ 30 hours after insertion)

    Allergic reaction, vaginal dryness or irritation

    Spermicide alone

    18%

    28%

    Must be placed in the vagina at least 10 to 30 minutes and no more than 1 hour before each episode of sexual intercourse

    Because efficacy is limited, often used with other barrier methods

    Vaginal burning, irritation, rash, increase in urinary tract infections

    Other

    Copper IUD (intrauterine copper contraceptive, see IUD)

    0.6%

    Same as perfect use

    78–80%

    Insertion every 10 years

    Spontaneous expulsion, uterine perforation (rare)

    Increased menstrual blood loss, pelvic pain

    Fertility awareness–based methods (periodic abstinence)

    4% or higher, depending on method

    24%

    47%

    Training, effort, and multiple steps required for the more effective methods

    No likely systemic or significant local adverse effects

    Withdrawal method

    4%

    22%

    46%

    Used with each episode of sexual intercourse

    Requires cooperative partner

    Permanent contraception (sterilization)

    Tubal sterilization

    0.5%

    Same as perfect use

    100%

    Requires a procedure (typically done in an operating room)

    Usually permanent

    Vasectomy

    0.15%

    Same as perfect use

    100%

    Requires a procedure (done in an office) and a local anesthetic

    Usually permanent

    * Condoms, primarily latex and synthetic condoms, protect both partners against sexually transmitted infections.

    N/A = not applicable.

    Data based on Shoupe D: The Contraception Handbook: Evidence Based Practice Recommendations and Rationales, ed. 3. New York, Humana Press, 2020. doi:10.1007/978-3-030-46391-5

    Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

    1. 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): National Center for Health Statistics: Current Contraceptive Status Among Women Aged 15–49: United States, 2017–2019. NCHS Data Brief 388, October 2020. Accessed April 16, 2023.

