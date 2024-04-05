Післяпологовий ендометрит

History and physical examination

Usually tests to exclude other causes (eg, urinalysis and urine culture)

Diagnosis within 24 hours of delivery is based on clinical findings of pain, tenderness, and temperature > 38° C after delivery.

After the first 24 hours, postpartum endometritis is presumed present if no other cause is apparent in patients with temperature ≥ 38° C on 2 successive days. Other causes of fever and lower abdominal symptoms include urinary tract infections (UTIs), wound infection, septic pelvic thrombophlebitis, and perineal infection. Uterine tenderness is often difficult to distinguish from incisional tenderness in patients who have had a cesarean delivery.

Patients with low-grade fever and no abdominal pain are evaluated for other occult causes, such as atelectasis, breast engorgement, breast infection, UTI, and leg thrombophlebitis. Fever due to breast engorgement tends to remain ≤ 39° C. If temperature abruptly rises after 2 or 3 days of low-grade fever, the cause is probably an infection rather than breast engorgement.

Urinalysis and urine culture are usually done to exclude other causes.

Endometrial cultures are rarely indicated because specimens collected through the cervix are almost always contaminated by vaginal and cervical flora. Endometrial cultures should be done only when endometritis is refractory to routine antibiotic regimens and no other cause of infection is obvious; sterile technique with a speculum is used to avoid vaginal contamination, and the sample is sent for aerobic and anaerobic cultures.

Blood cultures are routinely indicated, but should be done when a patient is immunocompromised, endometritis is refractory to routine antibiotic regimens, or clinical findings suggest septicemia.

If despite adequate treatment of endometritis, fever persists for > 48 hours (some clinicians use a 72-hour cutoff) without a downward trend in peak temperature, other causes, such as pelvic abscess or septic pelvic thrombophlebitis (particularly if no abscess is evident on scans), should be considered. Abdominal and pelvic imaging, usually by CT, is sensitive for abscess but detects pelvic thrombophlebitis only if the clots are large. If imaging shows neither abnormality, a trial of heparin is typically begun to treat presumed pelvic thrombophlebitis, usually a diagnosis of exclusion. A therapeutic response confirms the diagnosis.