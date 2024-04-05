Післяпологовий ендометрит

Postpartum endometritis is uterine infection, typically caused by bacteria ascending from the lower genital or gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms are uterine tenderness, abdominal or pelvic pain, fever, malaise, and sometimes vaginal discharge. Diagnosis is clinical, rarely aided by endometrial culture. Treatment is with broad-spectrum antibiotics (eg, clindamycin plus gentamicin).
Incidence of postpartum endometritis is affected mainly by the mode of delivery. Incidences from a study of 32,000 deliveries were (1):
Vaginal deliveries: 1% (2)
Scheduled caesarean deliveries (done before labor starts): 3%
Unscheduled caesarean deliveries (done after labor starts): 5 to 10%
Patient characteristics also affect risk of endometritis.
Довідкові матеріали
Risk Factors for Postpartum Endometritis
Endometritis may develop after chorioamnionitis during labor or postpartum. Predisposing conditions include
Prolonged rupture of the membranes
Multiple digital cervical examinations
Retention or manual removal of placental fragments in the uterus
Colonization of the lower genital tract by group B streptococci or Escherichia coli
Young maternal age
Low socioeconomic status
Pathophysiology of Postpartum Endometritis
Infection tends to be polymicrobial; the most common pathogens include the following:
Gram-positive cocci (predominantly group B streptococci, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Enterococcus species)
Anaerobes (predominantly peptostreptococci, Bacteroides species, and Prevotella species)
Gram-negative bacteria (predominantly Gardnerella vaginalis, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Proteus mirabilis)
Infection may occur in the endometrium (endometritis), parametrium (parametritis), and/or myometrium (myometritis).
Uncommonly, peritonitis, pelvic abscess, pelvic thrombophlebitis (with risk of pulmonary embolism), or a combination develops. Rarely, septic shock and its sequelae, including death, occur. Group A streptococci or Clostridium species infections are associated with sepsis. Streptococcal or staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome may occur.
Symptoms and Signs of Postpartum Endometritis
Typically, the first symptoms of postpartum endometritis are lower abdominal pain and uterine tenderness, followed by fever—most commonly within the first 24 to 72 hours postpartum. Chills, headache, malaise, and anorexia are common. Sometimes the only symptom is a low-grade fever.
Pallor, tachycardia, and leukocytosis usually occur, and the uterus is soft, large, and tender. Discharge may be decreased or profuse and malodorous, with or without blood. When parametria are affected, pain and fever are severe; the large, tender uterus is indurated at the base of the broad ligaments, extending to the pelvic walls or posterior cul-de-sac.
Pelvic abscess may manifest as a palpable mass separate from and adjacent to the uterus or fever and abdominal pain that persists despite standard antibiotic therapy.
Diagnosis of Postpartum Endometritis
History and physical examination
Usually tests to exclude other causes (eg, urinalysis and urine culture)
Diagnosis within 24 hours of delivery is based on clinical findings of pain, tenderness, and temperature > 38° C after delivery.
After the first 24 hours, postpartum endometritis is presumed present if no other cause is apparent in patients with temperature ≥ 38° C on 2 successive days. Other causes of fever and lower abdominal symptoms include urinary tract infections (UTIs), wound infection, septic pelvic thrombophlebitis, and perineal infection. Uterine tenderness is often difficult to distinguish from incisional tenderness in patients who have had a cesarean delivery.
Patients with low-grade fever and no abdominal pain are evaluated for other occult causes, such as atelectasis, breast engorgement, breast infection, UTI, and leg thrombophlebitis. Fever due to breast engorgement tends to remain ≤ 39° C. If temperature abruptly rises after 2 or 3 days of low-grade fever, the cause is probably an infection rather than breast engorgement.
Urinalysis and urine culture are usually done to exclude other causes.
Endometrial cultures are rarely indicated because specimens collected through the cervix are almost always contaminated by vaginal and cervical flora. Endometrial cultures should be done only when endometritis is refractory to routine antibiotic regimens and no other cause of infection is obvious; sterile technique with a speculum is used to avoid vaginal contamination, and the sample is sent for aerobic and anaerobic cultures.
Blood cultures are routinely indicated, but should be done when a patient is immunocompromised, endometritis is refractory to routine antibiotic regimens, or clinical findings suggest septicemia.
If despite adequate treatment of endometritis, fever persists for > 48 hours (some clinicians use a 72-hour cutoff) without a downward trend in peak temperature, other causes, such as pelvic abscess or septic pelvic thrombophlebitis (particularly if no abscess is evident on scans), should be considered. Abdominal and pelvic imaging, usually by CT, is sensitive for abscess but detects pelvic thrombophlebitis only if the clots are large. If imaging shows neither abnormality, a trial of heparin is typically begun to treat presumed pelvic thrombophlebitis, usually a diagnosis of exclusion. A therapeutic response confirms the diagnosis.
Цінні поради та підводні камені
Treatment of Postpartum Endometritis
Clindamycin plus gentamicin, with or without ampicillin
Treatment of postpartum endometritis is a broad-spectrum antibiotic regimen given IV until women are afebrile for 48 hours.
The first-line choice is clindamycin 900 mg IV every 8 hours plus gentamicin 1.5 mg/kg IV every 8 hours or 5 mg/kg once a day (1); ampicillin 1 g every 6 hours is added if enterococcal infection is suspected or if no improvement occurs by 48 hours. Continuing treatment with oral antibiotics is not necessary.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
Prevention of Postpartum Endometritis
Preventing or minimizing predisposing factors is essential. Vaginal delivery cannot be sterile, but aseptic techniques are used.
When delivery is cesarean, prophylactic antibiotics given within 60 minutes before surgery can reduce risk of endometritis by up to 75%.
Ключові моменти
Postpartum endometritis is more common after cesarean delivery, particularly if unscheduled.
The infection is usually polymicrobial.
Treat based on clinical findings (eg, postpartum pain, fundal tenderness, or unexplained fever), using broad-spectrum antibiotics.
Endometrial and blood cultures are not routinely done.
For cesarean delivery, give prophylactic antibiotics within 60 minutes before surgery.