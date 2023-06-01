Некротична інфекція м’яких тканин

There are two subtypes of necrotizing soft-tissue infection (NSTI):

Type I

Type II

Type I NSTI, typically involving the torso and perineum, results from a polymicrobial infection usually including group A streptococci (eg, Streptococcus pyogenes) and a mixture of aerobic and anaerobic bacteria (eg, Bacteroides species). These organisms typically extend to subcutaneous tissue from a contiguous ulcer or infection, or after trauma. Streptococci can arrive from a remote site of infection via the bloodstream. Perineal involvement (also called Fournier gangrene) is usually a complication of recent surgery, perirectal abscess, periurethral gland infection, or retroperitoneal infection resulting from perforated abdominal viscera. Patients with diabetes are at particular risk of type I NSTI. Type I infections often produce gas in the soft tissue, making its manifestation similar to that of gas gangrene (clostridial myonecrosis), which is a monomicrobial infection (1).

Прояви некротичної інфекції м'яких тканин (НІМТ) Group A Streptococci (Necrotizing Soft-Tissue Infection) This photo shows life-threatening infection of the subcutaneous fat and muscles by streptococci (group A), causing widespread necrosis involving the lower back. © Springer Science+Business Media Fournier Gangrene (Necrotizing Subcutaneous Infection of the Perineum) This photo shows a patient who has a necrotizing subcutaneous infection with discoloration and swelling of the scrotum. LIVING ART ENTERPRISES, LLC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Fournier Gangrene This photo shows Fournier gangrene, which is necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum. Image courtesy of Noel Armenakas, MD. Necrotizing Fasciitis The 1st photo on the left shows a preoperative image of the dorsal right arm with hemorrhagic bullae and cyanotic skin lesions. The 2nd photo from the left shows erupted vesicles on the medial arm. The 3rd and 4th photos show postoperative changes with extensive skin necrosis on the dorsal side and myonecrosis and cyanotic changes of underlying flexor muscles on the medial aspect. © Springer Science+Business Media

Type II NSTI is monomicrobial and is most commonly caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococci; Staphylococcus aureus is the second most common pathogen. Patients tend to be younger with few documented health problems but may have a history of IV illicit drug use, trauma, or recent surgery. The infection has the potential for rapid local spread and systemic complications such as toxic shock. A subgroup of type II NSTI usually occurs with aquatic injuries sustained in warmer coastal areas. Vibrio vulnificus is the usual pathogen.

Clostridial myonecrosis (gas gangrene) may develop spontaneously or after a deep, traumatic injury. Similar to type I NSTI, gas often develops in the tissue; however, as in type II NSTI, clostridial myonecrosis is typically a monomicrobial infection.

Clostridial Myonecrosis of Gas Gangrene (Traumatic) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media