Післяпологова депресія

Clinical evaluation

Criteria for major depressive disorder

Early diagnosis and treatment of postpartum depression substantially improve outcomes for women and their infant (1).

Postpartum depression is diagnosed based on the same criteria as major depressive disorder, which are ≥ 5 symptoms for > 2 weeks; symptoms include depressed mood and/or loss of interest or pleasure and (2)

Significant weight loss, loss of appetite, or weight gain

Insomnia or hypersomnia

Psychomotor agitation or retardation

Feeling of worthlessness or guilt

Diminished ability to concentrate

Suicidal or homicidal thoughts (women should be asked specifically about such thoughts)

Many women have postpartum "baby blues," which may include depressive symptoms but does not meet full criteria for postpartum depression.

Because of cultural and social factors, women may not report symptoms of depression, so clinicians should ask women about such symptoms before and after delivery. Also, women should be taught to recognize symptoms of depression, which they may mistake for the normal effects of new motherhood (eg, fatigue, difficulty concentrating).

All women should be screened at the postpartum visit for postpartum depression using a validated screening tool. Such tools include the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and the Postpartum Depression Screening Scale (2).

Depressive symptoms such as dysphoria, insomnia, fatigue, and impaired concentration can be present in both postpartum blues and postpartum depression. However, the diagnosis of postpartum blues does not require a minimum number of symptoms, whereas postpartum depression requires a minimum of 5 symptoms. In addition, the symptoms of postpartum blues are generally self-limited and resolve within 2 weeks of onset. By contrast, the diagnosis of postpartum depression requires that symptoms be present for > 2 weeks.

Patients should also be screened for anxiety disorders.

Patients with hallucinations, delusions, or psychotic behavior should be evaluated for postpartum psychosis.