Післяпологовий пієлонефрит

Ceftriaxone alone or ampicillin plus gentamicin

Initial treatment of pyelonephritis is ceftriaxone 1 to 2 g IV every 12 to 24 hours alone or ampicillin 1 g IV every 6 hours plus gentamicin 1.5 mg/kg IV every 8 hours until women are afebrile for 48 hours (1).

Sensitivities with culture should be checked. Treatment is adjusted accordingly and continued for a total of 7 to 14 days; oral antibiotics are used after the initial IV antibiotics.

Women should be encouraged to consume large amounts of liquids.

A urine culture should be repeated 6 to 8 weeks after delivery to verify cure. If episodes of pyelonephritis recur, imaging should be considered to look for calculi or congenital malformations. Imaging during pregnancy is usually with ultrasonography; imaging after pregnancy is usually with contrast CT.