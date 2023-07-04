Постійна контрацепція

In the United States, one third of couples attempting to prevent pregnancy, particularly if the woman is > 30 years old, choose permanent contraception with vasectomy or tubal sterilization.

Sterilization procedures are very effective; pregnancy rates at 1 year are

Vasectomy: 0.15%

Fallopian tube permanent contraception procedures: 0.6%

Sterilization is intended to be and should be assumed to be permanent. If pregnancy is desired, a reversal procedure may be considered, but live birth rates after such procedures are

After vasectomy reversal: About 26% (1)

After tubal sterilization: A small percentage when the tubes are closed and 0% when the tubes are removed (in vitro fertilization may be used successfully)

In women, successful reversal depends on patient age, type of tubal procedure, percentage of tube that remains, amount of scarring in the pelvic area, and fertility test results in the woman and her partner.

Вазектомія For this procedure, the vasa deferentia are cut, and the cut ends are ligated or fulgurated. Vasectomy can be done in about 20 minutes; a local anesthetic is used. Sterility requires about 20 ejaculations after the operation and should be documented by 2 sperm-free ejaculates, usually obtained 3 months after the operation. A back-up contraceptive method should be used until that time. Mild discomfort for 2 to 3 days after the procedure is common. Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and not attempting ejaculation are recommended during this period. Complications of vasectomy include Hematoma (≤ 5%)

Sperm granulomas (inflammatory responses to sperm leakage)

Spontaneous reanastomosis, which usually occurs shortly after the procedure The cumulative pregnancy rate is 1.1% at 5 years after vasectomy.