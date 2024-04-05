Analgesics

Complete emptying of breast milk

Antistaphylococcal antibiotics

Initial therapy is to manage pain and swelling with analgesics (acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]). To completely empty the breast of milk, warm compresses can be applied to the breast prior to or during breastfeeding or pumping. Fluid intake is encouraged. These measures are sufficient to treat many cases of mild or moderate mastitis.

Mastitis that does not respond to conservative measures or manifests as severe (eg, progressive erythema, signs of systemic illness) is treated with antibiotics aimed at Staphylococcus aureus, the most common causative pathogen (1). Examples are

Dicloxacillin 500 mg orally every 6 hours for 7 to 10 days

For women allergic to penicillin, cephalexin 500 mg orally 4 times a day or clindamycin 300 mg orally 3 times a day for 10 to 14 days

Erythromycin 250 mg orally every 6 hours is used less frequently.

If women do not improve and do not have an abscess, vancomycin 1 g IV every 12 hours or cefotetan 1 to 2 g IV every 12 hours to cover resistant organisms should be considered. Breastfeeding and/or pumping should be continued during treatment because treatment includes emptying the affected breast.

Breast abscesses are diagnosed by ultrasound and are treated mainly with drainage via needle aspiration or surgical incision. Antibiotics aimed at S. aureus are often used.

It is not clear whether antibiotics aimed at methicillin-resistant S. aureus are necessary for treatment of mastitis or breast abscess. In rare situations when there is no abscess and the patient is not improving with antibiotics, milk culture can be done.