Direct inspection (typically in operating room)

X-rays in milder cases with low suspicion

Epiglottitis is suspected in patients with severe sore throat and no pharyngitis and in patients with sore throat and inspiratory stridor. Stridor in children may also result from croup (viral laryngotracheal bronchitis—see table Differentiating Epiglottitis From Croup), bacterial tracheitis, and airway foreign body. The tripod position may also occur with peritonsillar abscess or retropharyngeal abscess.

The patient is hospitalized if epiglottitis is suspected. Diagnosis requires direct examination, usually with flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopy. (CAUTION: Examination of the pharynx and larynx may precipitate complete respiratory obstruction in children; only specifically trained personnel should directly examine the pharynx and larynx, and the examination should be done in an operating room, where the most advanced airway intervention is available.) Direct laryngoscopy that reveals a beefy-red, stiff, edematous epiglottis is diagnostic.

Although plain x-rays may be helpful, they are not highly accurate (1) and must be taken during inspiration, during neck extension, and with no rotation to avoid false-positive results. Also, a child with stridor should not be transported to the x-ray suite.

Cultures from the supraglottic tissues and blood can then be taken to search for the causative organism.

In some adult patients with epiglottis, flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopy can be done safely. However, flexible laryngoscopy is sometimes not done in adult patients,because it may cause airway collapse.

Епіглотит і підскладковий круп Epiglottitis This image shows epiglottitis in an intubated patient. Note the stiff, edematous epiglottis in the upper part of the photo. The vocal cords are visible below and distal to the epiglottis. ... прочитати більше Image provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD. Епіглотит (у дорослих) This x-ray shows the enlarged epiglottis (thumb sign—see arrow) characteristic of epiglottitis and distention of the hypopharynx. Note the posteriorly displaced, thickened epiglottis. ... прочитати більше Image provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD. Підскладковий круп This anterior-posterior x-ray shows characteristic subglottic narrowing of the airway (steeple sign [arrow]) caused by croup. ... прочитати більше Image provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD.

