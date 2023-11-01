Dyspnea is unpleasant or uncomfortable breathing. It is experienced and described differently by patients depending on the cause.
Pathophysiology of Dyspnea
Although dyspnea is a relatively common problem, the pathophysiology of the uncomfortable sensation of breathing is poorly understood. Unlike those for other types of noxious stimuli, there are no specialized dyspnea receptors (although MRI studies have identified a few specific areas in the midbrain that may mediate perception of dyspnea).
The experience of dyspnea likely results from a complex interaction between chemoreceptor stimulation, mechanical abnormalities in breathing, abnormalities in cardiac function or venous return, and the perception of those abnormalities by the central nervous system. Some authors have described the imbalance between neurologic stimulation and mechanical changes in the lungs and chest wall as neuromechanical uncoupling.
Etiology of Dyspnea
Dyspnea has many pulmonary, cardiac, and other causes (1), which vary by acuity of onset (see tables Some Causes of Acute Dyspnea, Some Causes of Subacute Dyspnea, and Some Causes of Chronic Dyspnea).
The most common causes include
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Physical deconditioning
The most common cause of dyspnea in patients with chronic pulmonary or cardiac disorders is
Exacerbation of their disease
However, such patients may also acutely develop another condition (eg, a patient with long-standing asthma may have a myocardial infarction, a patient with chronic heart failure may develop pneumonia).
Деякі причини гострої* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
Asthma, bronchospasm, or reactive airway disease
Wheezing and poor air exchange that arise spontaneously or after exposure to specific stimuli (eg, allergen, URI, cold, exercise)
Possibly pulsus paradoxus
Often a preexisting history of reactive airway disease
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes pulmonary function testing or peak flow measurement
Sudden onset of cough or stridor in a patient (typically an infant or young child) without URI or constitutional symptoms
Inspiratory and expiratory chest x-rays
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, tachypnea, diminished breath sounds, and hyperresonance to percussion
May follow injury or occur spontaneously (especially in tall, thin patients and in patients with COPD)
Chest x-ray
Abrupt onset of sharp chest pain, tachypnea, and tachycardia
Often risk factors for pulmonary embolism (eg, cancer, immobilization, DVT, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives or other estrogen-containing drugs, recent surgery or hospitalization, family history)
CT angiography
Less often, V/Q scanning and possibly pulmonary arteriography
Toxin-induced airway damage (eg, due to inhalation of chlorine or hydrogen sulfide)
Sudden onset after occupational exposure or inappropriate use of cleaning agents
Inhalation usually obvious by history
Chest x-ray
Sometimes ABG measurement and observation to determine severity
Cardiac causes
Substernal chest pressure or pain that may or may not radiate to the arm or jaw, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac enzyme testing
Papillary muscle dysfunction or rupture
Sudden onset of chest pain, new or loud holosystolic murmur, and signs of heart failure, particularly in patients with recent MI
Auscultation
Echocardiography
Other causes
Anxiety disorder causing hyperventilation
Situational dyspnea often accompanied by psychomotor agitation and paresthesias in the fingers or around the mouth
Normal examination findings and pulse oximetry measurements
Clinical evaluation
Diagnosis of exclusion
Acute diaphragmatic paralysis
Often sudden onset after trauma affecting the phrenic nerve‡
Frequent orthopnea
Chest x-ray
Fluoroscopic sniff test
* Acute dyspnea occurs within minutes of triggering event.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
‡ Dyspnea may be delayed and may occur mainly after exertion.
ABG = arterial blood gas; BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; CAD = coronary artery disease; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; ECG = electrocardiography; MI = myocardial infarction; S3 = third heart sound; URI = upper respiratory infection; V/Q = ventilation/perfusion.
Деякі причини підгострої* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
COPD exacerbation
Cough, productive or nonproductive
Poor air movement
Accessory muscle use or pursed lip breathing
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest x-ray and arterial blood gas measurement
Fever, productive cough, dyspnea, sometimes pleuritic chest pain
Focal lung findings, including crackles, decreased breath sounds, and egophony
Chest x-ray
Sometimes blood and sputum cultures
WBC count
Cardiac causes
Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac stress testing
Cardiac catheterization
Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)
Dyspnea while lying flat (orthopnea) or appearing 1–2 hours after falling asleep (paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea)
Chest x-ray
BNP measurement
Echocardiography
Muffled heart sounds or enlarged cardiac silhouette in patients with risk factors for pericardial effusion (eg, cancer, pericarditis, SLE)
Possibly pulsus paradoxus
Orthopnea
Echocardiography
Other causes
Elevated respiratory rate
Basic metabolic panel
ABG measurement
Tachycardia, warm skin, lid lag, tremor
TSH and free T4 measurement
* Subacute dyspnea occurs within hours or days.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
ABG = arterial blood gas; CAD = coronary artery disease; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; S3 = third heart sound; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid stimulating hormone; WBC = white blood cell.
Деякі причини хронічної* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
Progressive dyspnea in patients with known occupational exposure
Fine crackles, frequently accompanied by dry cough
Clubbing
Family history
High-resolution chest CT
Pulmonary function testing
Extensive smoking history, barrel chest, and poor air entry and exit
Chest x-ray
Pulmonary function testing (at initial evaluation)
Pleuritic chest pain, lung field that is dull to percussion and has diminished breath sounds
Sometimes history of cancer, heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or acute pneumonia
Chest x-ray
Often chest CT and thoracentesis
Neuromuscular disease
Progressive dyspnea in patients with a known neuromuscular impairment (eg amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or muscular dystrophies)
Pulmonary function testing
EMG or nerve conduction testing
Sometimes blood tests to determine the cause
Cardiac causes
Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)
Orthopnea or paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea
Chest x-ray
Echocardiography
Loud S2, parasternal heave, elevated jugular venous pressure, murmur of tricuspid regurgitation
Echocardiography
Right heart catheterization
Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac stress testing
Sometimes cardiac catheterization
Other causes
Normal lung examination and pulse oximetry measurement
Sometimes systolic heart murmur due to increased flow
Complete blood count
Physical deconditioning
Dyspnea only on exertion in patients with sedentary lifestyle
Clinical evaluation
* Chronic dyspnea that has lasted for weeks to years. In many of these disorders, dyspnea is initially present on exertion before progressing to dyspnea at rest.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
CAD = coronary artery disease; EMG = electromyography; S2 = second heart sound; S3 = third heart sound.
Evaluation of Dyspnea
Історія
History of present illness should cover the duration, temporal onset (eg, abrupt, insidious), and provoking or exacerbating factors (eg, allergen exposure, cold, exertion, supine position). Severity can be determined by assessing the activity level required to cause dyspnea (eg, dyspnea at rest is more severe than dyspnea only when climbing stairs). Physicians should note how much dyspnea has changed from the patient’s usual state.
Review of systems should seek symptoms of possible causes, including chest pain or pressure (pulmonary embolism, myocardial ischemia, pneumonia); dependent edema, orthopnea, and paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea (heart failure); fever, chills, cough, and sputum production (pneumonia); black, tarry stools or heavy menses (occult bleeding, possibly causing anemia); and weight loss or night sweats (cancer or chronic lung infection).
Past medical history should cover disorders known to cause dyspnea, including asthma, COPD, and heart disease, as well as risk factors for the different etiologies:
Smoking history—for cancer, COPD, some interstitial lung diseases, and heart disease
Family history, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels—for coronary artery disease
Recent immobilization or surgery, recent long-distance travel, cancer or risk factors for or signs of occult cancer, prior or family history of clotting, pregnancy, oral contraceptive use, calf pain, leg swelling, and known deep venous thrombosis—for pulmonary embolism
Environmental and occupational exposures (eg, gases, smoke, asbestos) should be investigated.
Фізикальне обстеження
Vital signs are reviewed for fever, tachycardia, and tachypnea.
Examination focuses on the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems.
A full lung examination is done, particularly including adequacy of air entry and exit, symmetry of breath sounds, and presence of crackles, rhonchi, stridor, and wheezing. Signs of consolidation (eg, egophony, dullness to percussion) should be sought. The cervical, supraclavicular, and inguinal areas should be inspected and palpated for lymphadenopathy.
Neck veins should be inspected for distention, and the legs and presacral area should be palpated for pitting edema (both suggesting heart failure).
Heart sounds should be auscultated with notation of any extra heart sounds, muffled heart sounds, or murmur. Testing for pulsus paradoxus (a > 12-mm Hg drop of systolic blood pressure during inspiration) can be done by inflating a blood pressure cuff to 20 mm Hg above the systolic pressure and then slowly deflating until the first Korotkoff sound is heard only during expiration. As the cuff is further deflated, the point at which the first Korotkoff sound is audible during both inspiration and expiration is recorded. If the difference between the first and second measurement is > 12 mm Hg, then pulsus paradoxus is present.
Conjunctiva should be examined for pallor.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Dyspnea at rest during examination
Decreased level of consciousness or agitation or confusion
Accessory muscle use and poor air excursion
Chest pain
Crackles
Weight loss
Night sweats
Palpitations
Інтерпретація результатів
The history and physical examination often suggest a cause and guide further testing (1—see tables Some Causes of Acute Dyspnea, Some Causes of Subacute Dyspnea, and Some Causes of Chronic Dyspnea). Several findings are of note:
Stridor suggests extrathoracic airway obstruction (eg, foreign body, epiglottitis, vocal cord dysfunction).
Crackles suggest left heart failure, interstitial lung disease, or, if accompanied by signs of consolidation, pneumonia.
However, the symptoms and signs of life-threatening conditions such as myocardial ischemia and pulmonary embolism can be nonspecific. Furthermore, the severity of symptoms is not always proportional to the severity of the cause (eg, pulmonary embolism in a fit, healthy person may cause only mild dyspnea). Thus, a high degree of suspicion for these common conditions is prudent. It is often appropriate to rule out these conditions before attributing dyspnea to a less serious etiology.
Consideration of pre-test probability and sometimes clinical prediction rules can help estimate the risk of pulmonary embolism. Note that normal oxygen saturation does not exclude pulmonary embolism.
Hyperventilation syndrome is a diagnosis of exclusion. Because hypoxia may cause tachypnea and agitation, it is unwise to assume every rapidly breathing, anxious young person merely has hyperventilation syndrome.
Дослідження
Pulse oximetry should be done in all patients, and a chest x-ray should be done as well unless symptoms are clearly caused by a mild or moderate exacerbation of a known condition. For example, patients with asthma or heart failure do not require an x-ray for each flare-up, unless clinical findings suggest another cause or an unusually severe attack.
Most adults should have an ECG to detect myocardial ischemia (and serum cardiac marker testing if suspicion is high) unless myocardial ischemia can be excluded clinically.
In patients with severe or deteriorating respiratory status, arterial blood gases (ABGs) should be measured to more precisely quantify hypoxemia, measure PaCO2, diagnose acid-base disorders stimulating hyperventilation, and calculate the alveolar-arterial gradient. Also, basic metabolic panel to measure the bicarbonate level can be useful to assess the chronicity of a respiratory acidosis.
Patients who have no clear diagnosis after chest x-ray and ECG and are at moderate or high risk of having pulmonary embolism (based on a clinical prediction rule) should undergo CT angiography or ventilation/perfusion scanning. Patients who are at low risk may have D-dimer testing (a normal D-dimer level effectively rules out pulmonary embolism in a low-risk patient).
Chronic dyspnea may warrant additional tests, such as CT, pulmonary function tests, echocardiography, and bronchoscopy. If initial workup is inconclusive, cardiopulmonary exercise testing can be considered.
Treatment of Dyspnea
Treatment is correction of the underlying disorder.
Hypoxemia (in the absence of compensatory hyperventilation) is treated with supplemental oxygen as needed to maintain oxygen saturation > 88% or PaO2 > 55 mm Hg (> 7.3 kPa) because levels above these thresholds provide adequate oxygen delivery to tissues. Levels below these thresholds are on the steep portion of the oxygen–hemoglobin dissociation curve, where even a small decline in arterial oxygen tension can result in a large decline in hemoglobin saturation. Oxygen saturation should be maintained at > 93% if myocardial or cerebral ischemia is a concern, although data suggest that supplemental oxygen is not beneficial in the treatment of acute myocardial infarction unless the patient has hypoxia (1).
Morphine 0.5 to 5 mg IV helps reduce anxiety and the discomfort of dyspnea in various conditions, including myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, and the dyspnea that commonly accompanies terminal illness. However, opioids can be deleterious in patients with acute airflow limitation (eg, asthma, COPD) because they suppress the ventilatory drive and can worsen respiratory acidemia.
Ключові моменти
Pulse oximetry is a key component of the examination.
Low oxygen saturation (< 90%) indicates a serious problem, but normal saturation does not rule one out.
Accessory muscle use, a sudden decrease in oxygen saturation, or a decreased level of consciousness requires emergency evaluation and hospitalization.
Myocardial ischemia and pulmonary embolism are relatively common, but symptoms and signs can be nonspecific.
Exacerbation of known conditions (eg, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure) is common, but patients may also develop new problems.