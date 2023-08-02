Пневмоторакс

Primary spontaneous pneumothorax occurs in patients without underlying pulmonary disease, classically in tall, thin young men in their teens and 20s. It is thought to be due to spontaneous rupture of subpleural apical blebs or bullae that result from smoking or that are inherited. It generally occurs at rest, although some cases occur during activities involving reaching or stretching. Primary spontaneous pneumothorax also occurs during diving and high-altitude flying.

Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax occurs in patients with underlying pulmonary disease. It most often results from rupture of a bleb or bulla in patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (forced expiratory volume in one second [FEV1] < 1 L), HIV-related Pneumocystis jirovecii infection, cystic fibrosis, or any underlying pulmonary parenchymal disease (see table Causes of Secondary Spontaneous Pneumothorax). Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax is more serious than primary spontaneous pneumothorax because it occurs in patients whose underlying lung disease decreases their pulmonary reserve.

Catamenial pneumothorax is a rare form of secondary spontaneous pneumothorax that occurs within 48 hours of the onset of menstruation in premenopausal women and sometimes in postmenopausal women taking estrogen. The cause is intrathoracic endometriosis, possibly due to migration of peritoneal endometrial tissue through diaphragmatic defects or embolization through pelvic veins.

Traumatic pneumothorax is a common complication of penetrating or blunt chest injuries.

Iatrogenic pneumothorax is caused by medical interventions, including transthoracic needle aspiration, thoracentesis, central venous catheter placement, mechanical ventilation, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.