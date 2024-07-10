Відновлення та контроль прохідності дихальних шляхів

The Heimlich maneuver (for more detailed instructions, see How To Do the Heimlich Maneuver) consists of manual thrusts to the upper abdomen or, in the case of patients who are pregnant or have extreme obesity, chest thrusts until the airway is clear or the patient becomes unconscious; it is the preferred initial method in a patient who is awake and choking.

In conscious adults, the rescuer stands behind the patient with arms encircling the patient’s midsection. One fist is clenched and placed midway between the umbilicus and xiphoid. The other hand grabs the fist, and a firm inward and upward thrust is delivered by pulling with both arms (see figure Abdominal Thrusts With Victim Standing or Sitting).

An unconscious adult with an upper airway obstruction is initially managed with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). In such patients, chest compressions increase intrathoracic pressure in the same manner that abdominal thrusts do in conscious patients. Rescuers should provide cycles of 30 chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions/minute followed with 2 rescue breaths. Rescuers should examine the oropharynx before each set of breaths and use their fingers to remove any visible objects. Direct laryngoscopy with suction or Magill forceps can also be used to remove a foreign body in the proximal airway, but once an object has passed through the vocal cords positive pressure from below the obstruction is more likely to be successful. If rescuers do not know how or are unwilling to give rescue breaths, compressions-only CPR should be performed.

In older children, the Heimlich maneuver may be used. However, in children < 20 kg (typically < 5 years), very moderate pressure should be applied, and the rescuer should kneel at the child’s feet rather than astride.

In infants < 1 year, the Heimlich maneuver should not be done. Infants should be held in a prone, head-down position. The rescuer should support the head with the fingers of one hand while delivering 5 back blows (see figure Back Blows—Infant). Five chest thrusts should then be delivered with the infant in a head-down position with the infant’s back on the rescuer’s thigh (supine—see figure Chest Thrusts—Infant). This sequence of back blows and chest thrusts is repeated until the airway is cleared. For more detailed instructions, see How To Treat the Choking Conscious Infant.

