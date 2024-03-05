Бактеріальний трахеїт

Most children have symptoms of viral respiratory infection for 1 to 3 days before the onset of severe symptoms of stridor and dyspnea. In a few children, onset is acute and is characterized by respiratory stridor, high fever, and often copious purulent secretions. Rarely, bacterial tracheitis develops as a complication of viral croup or endotracheal intubation. As in patients with epiglottitis, children with bacterial tracheitis may have marked toxicity and respiratory distress that may progress rapidly and may require intubation.

Complications of bacterial tracheitis include hypotension, cardiorespiratory arrest, bronchopneumonia, and sepsis. Subglottic stenosis secondary to prolonged intubation is uncommon. Most children treated appropriately recover without sequelae.