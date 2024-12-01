Серцево-легенева реанімація (СЛР) у дорослих

How To Do Cardiopulmonary Resu... Відео

Chest compression should be started immediately on recognition of cardiac arrest and done with minimal interruption until defibrillation is available. In a patient who is unresponsive and whose collapse was unwitnessed, the trained rescuer should immediately begin external (closed chest) cardiac compressions, followed by rescue breathing. Chest compressions must not be interrupted for > 10 seconds at any time (eg, for intubation, defibrillation, rhythm analysis, central IV catheter placement, or transport). A compression cycle should consist of 50% compression and 50% release; during the release phase, it is important to allow the chest to recoil fully. Rhythm interpretation and defibrillation (if appropriate) are done as soon as a defibrillator is available.

The recommended chest compression depth for adults is approximately 5 to 6 cm. Ideally, external cardiac compression produces a palpable pulse with each compression, although cardiac output is only 20 to 30% of normal. However, palpation of pulses during chest compression is difficult, even for experienced clinicians and is often unreliable. Quantitative end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring may provide a better estimate of cardiac output during chest compressions; patients with inadequate perfusion have little venous return to the lungs and hence a low end-tidal carbon dioxide level. Hyperventilation during CPR can also result in a low end-tidal carbon dioxide level. While there is limited evidence supporting specific numbers in physiologic monitoring, it is generally accepted that an end-tidal carbon dioxide level of > 10 and ideally > 20 mm Hg is associated with adequate CPR. A sudden significant rise in end-tidal carbon dioxide level, or a palpable pulse during pause in compressions, indicates restoration of spontaneous circulation.

Mechanical chest compression devices are available; these devices are as effective as properly executed manual compressions and can minimize effects of performance error and fatigue. They may be particularly helpful in some circumstances, such as during patient transport or in the cardiac catheterization laboratory. These devices have also been recommended for use in patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 (1).

Open-chest cardiac compression via thoracotomy may be effective but is used only in patients with penetrating chest injuries, shortly after cardiac surgery (ie, within 48 hours), in cases of cardiac tamponade, and most especially after cardiac arrest in the operating room when the patient’s chest is already open. However, thoracotomy requires training and experience and is best done only within these limited indications.