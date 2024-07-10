Пристрої для забезпечення прохідності дихальних шляхів та проведення вентиляції

Bag-valve-mask devices consist of a self-inflating bag (resuscitator bag) with a nonrebreathing valve mechanism and a soft mask that conforms to the tissues of the face; when connected to an oxygen supply, they deliver from 60 to 100% inspired oxygen (see also How To Do Bag-Valve-Mask Ventilation). In the hands of experienced health care professionals, a bag-valve-mask device provides adequate temporary ventilation in many situations, allowing time to systematically achieve definitive airway control. However, if bag-valve-mask ventilation is used for > 5 minutes, air is typically introduced into the stomach, and a nasogastric tube should be inserted to evacuate the accumulated air.

Як ввести ротоглотковий (орофа... Відео

Bag-valve-mask devices do not maintain airway patency, so patients with soft-tissue relaxation require careful positioning and manual maneuvers (see figures Head and Neck Positioning to Open the Airway and Jaw Thrust), as well as additional devices to keep the airway open.

Положення голови та шиї для відкриття дихальних шляхів

Маневр виведення нижньої щелепи

An oropharyngeal airway or a nasopharyngeal airway may be used during bag-valve-mask ventilation to keep soft tissues of the oropharynx from blocking the airway. Oropharyngeal airways can cause gagging and the potential for vomiting and aspiration in conscious patients and so should be used with caution. Nasopharyngeal airways do not cause patients to gag and are recommended for use in patients who are awake or semiconscious and who may not tolerate an oropharyngeal airway due to the gag reflex.

Absolute contraindications for placement of a nasopharyngeal airway include significant mid-face injuries with suspected cribriform plate (basilar skull) fracture.

Relative contraindications include abnormalities in nasal anatomy (eg, significant nasal trauma, large polyps, recent nasal surgery) that could make passing a nasopharyngeal airway difficult.

The most common way to determine the proper size of oropharyngeal airway is to use an airway that is the same length as the distance between the corner of the patient’s mouth and the angle of the jaw.

Як ввести носоглотковий повітр... Відео

Resuscitator bags are also used with artificial airways, including endotracheal tubes and supraglottic and pharyngeal airways. Pediatric bags have a pressure relief valve that limits peak airway pressures (usually to 35 to 45 cm water); clinicians must monitor the valve setting to avoid inadvertent hyperventilation. The relief valve can be shut off if necessary to provide sufficient pressure.