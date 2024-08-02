Анафілаксія

Epinephrine is the cornerstone of treatment for anaphylaxis; it may help relieve all symptoms and signs and should be given immediately.

Epinephrine can be given subcutaneously or IM (usual dose is 0.3 to 0.5 mL of a 1:1000 [0.1%] solution in adults or 0.01 mL/kg in children, repeated every 5 to 15 minutes). Maximal absorption occurs when epinephrine is given IM in the anterolateral (mid-outer) aspect of the thigh.

Management of cardiac arrest is per standard protocols. Patients with hypotension or severe airway obstruction may be given epinephrine IV or intraosseously (IO). A continuous drip using an infusion pump is preferred, but if the delay to prepare the drip and pump is unacceptable, epinephrine can be given as a single slow IV bolus dose of 0.05 to 0.1 mg (0.5 to 1 mL of a 0.1 mg/mL[1:10,000] solution over 1 to 2 minutes). For a continuous drip, 1 mg epinephrine is mixed in 250 mL 5% dextrose in water or 0.9% normal saline for a concentration of 4 mcg/mL and is started at 0.1 mcg/kg/minute and titrated up by 0.05 mcg/kg/minute every 2 to 3 minutes as needed based on blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygenation. If the patient's weight cannot be estimated accurately, the recommended starting dose for adults is 1 to 2 mcg/minute, titrated upward by 2 to 4 mcg/minute every 2 to 3 minutes. If an initial bolus is desired but IV access is delayed, 0.2 to 0.25 mg epinephrine may instead be given through an endotracheal tube (2 to 2.5 mL of a 0.1 mg/mL solution diluted to 5 to 10 mL with sterile water or saline); alternatively, a second IM dose of epinephrine may be given.

Beta-blocker therapy has been shown to be a risk factor for anaphylaxis. Based on epinephrine's mechanism of action, its efficacy may be decreased when used for the treatment of anaphylaxis if a patient is taking a beta-blocker. Despite this, because epinephrine is the most effective therapy for anaphylaxis, it should be used regardless of beta-blocker therapy. Although some studies do not support the decreased efficacy of epinephrine, it is still highly advised to avoid beta-blockers in situations that are at high risk of causing anaphylaxis, such as allergy immunotherapy or omalizumab administration (1, 2, 3). For patients taking oral beta-blockers, glucagon 1 to 5 mg IV over 5 minutes (20 to 30 mcg/kg in children) followed by a 5 to 15 mcg/minute infusion has been recommended. Rapid administration of glucagon can cause vomiting.