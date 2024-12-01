Серцево-легенева реанімація (СЛР) у немовлят та дітей

Despite the use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), mortality rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are approximately 90% for infants and children (1). Mortality rates for in-hospital cardiac arrest for infants and children are approximately 65%. The mortality rate is 20 to 25% for respiratory arrest alone. Neurologic outcome is often severely compromised.

Pediatric resuscitation protocols are different for infants and children. Infant guidelines apply to those < 1 year of age, and child protocols are used from age 1 year up to a weight of 55 kg or the presence of signs of puberty (defined as appearance of breasts in females and axillary hair in males). Adult resuscitation protocols apply to children past the age of puberty or children weighing > 55 kg. Approximately 50 to 65% of children requiring CPR are < 1 year; of these, most are < 6 months.

Neonatal resuscitation used in the immediate perinatal period is discussed elsewhere. Approximately 6% of neonates require resuscitation at delivery; the incidence increases significantly if birth weight is < 1500 g.

The Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category Scale is used to categorize neurologic outcome after cardiac arrest.

Standards and guidelines for CPR in infants and children from the American Heart association are followed (see table CPR Techniques for Health Care Professionals). For protocol after an infant or child has collapsed with possible cardiac arrest, see figure Pediatric Comprehensive Emergency Cardiac Care.

After CPR has been started, defibrillation and identification of the underlying cardiac rhythm are done.

