Фібриляція шлуночків (ФШ)

Ventricular fibrillation causes uncoordinated quivering of the ventricle with no useful contractions. It causes immediate syncope and death within minutes. Treatment is with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, including immediate defibrillation.

Ventricular fibrillation (VF) is due to multiple wavelet reentrant electrical activity and is manifested on electrocardiogram (ECG) by ultrarapid baseline undulations that are irregular in timing and morphology.

Although early reports noted that VF was the presenting rhythm for about 75% of patients in cardiac arrest (1), the proportion of cardiac arrests due to VF has been decreasing. More recently, VF has been reported to be the presenting rhythm in about 40% of cardiac arrests (2). Nevertheless, because VF leads to asystole with time, this proportion is an underestimate. Accordingly, VF is still the terminal event in many disorders. Overall, most patients with VF have an underlying heart disorder (typically ischemic cardiomyopathy, but also hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or dilated cardiomyopathy, or other arrhythmogenic cardiovascular disorders). Patients in whom no underlying disorder is detected are considered to have idiopathic VF. Risk of VF in any disorder is increased by electrolyte abnormalities, acidosis, hypoxemia, or ischemia.

Ventricular fibrillation is much less common among infants and children, in whom asystole is the more common presentation of cardiac arrest.

Ventricular Fibrillation Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Фібриляція шлуночків (ЕКГ) Зображення Image courtesy of L. Brent Mitchell, MD.

Ідіопатична фібриляція шлуночків Patients who have been resuscitated from VF cardiac arrest are evaluated for cardiac disease, particularly coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and channelopathies (3). If comprehensive electrocardiographic, imaging, and provocative testing do not identify any such causative disorder, the patient is considered to have idiopathic ventricular fibrillation. It is thought that some of these patients likely have an unrecognized or unknown genetic disorder. Because of the possibility that the disorder is familial, it is recommended that family members undergo close surveillance for possible cardiac events (eg, syncope, palpitations) and, should any occur, undergo testing, including ECG, exercise stress testing, and echocardiography. Genetic testing of survivors and cascade genetic testing of family members is done in selected patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy or a suspected channelopathy (3) (see also Arrhythmogenic Cardiac Disorders). Treatment is an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (3).

