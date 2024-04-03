Синдром замкненої людини

Supportive care

Communication training

Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment for patients with locked-in syndrome and should include the following:

Preventing systemic complications due to immobilization (eg, pneumonia, urinary tract infection, thromboembolic disease)

Providing good nutrition

Preventing pressure ulcers

Providing physical therapy to prevent limb contractures

There is no specific treatment for locked-in syndrome.

Because cognitive function is intact and communication is possible, patients should make their own health care decisions.

Speech therapists may help establish a communication code using eye blinks or movements.

Some patients with locked-in syndrome communicate with each other via the Internet using a computer terminal controlled by eye movements and other means. Brain-computer interfaces may help restore the ability of patients with locked-in syndrome to communicate (1).