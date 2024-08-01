Скринінгове обстеження для допуску до занять спортом

Athletes are commonly screened to identify risk before participation in sports. Screening should address cardiovascular and other risks.
Скринінг на ризики з боку серцево-судинної системи для допуску до занять спортом
Athletes are commonly screened to identify cardiovascular risks before participation in sports. In the United States, athletes are reevaluated every 2 years (if high school age) or every 4 years (if college age or older). In Europe, screening is repeated every 2 years regardless of age.
Screening recommendations in the United States for college-age young adults—as well as for children and adolescents—include the following (1):
History
Physical examination
Selected testing based on findings on history and physical examination
History should include questions about the following:
Known hypertension or heart murmur
Symptoms that are induced by exercise or are unexplained, including syncope (including convulsive syncope), near-syncope, chest pain, dyspnea, or palpitations
Chest pain, particularly new onset, assessing quality (eg, pleuritic, pressing, burning), location, duration, intensity, relation to activity, associated symptoms
Family history of sudden cardiac death at age < 50 years, arrhythmias, dilated cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, or Marfan syndrome
Use of performance-enhancing or illicit drugs (Visit the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.) and medications that predispose to long QT syndrome
In adults, risk factors for coronary artery disease
Physical examination should consist of a cardiovascular examination that includes blood pressure in both arms, supine and standing cardiopulmonary auscultation, and assessment for other conditions such as features of Marfan syndrome. These measures aim to identify apparently healthy people at high risk of life-threatening cardiac events (eg, people with arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or other structural heart disorders).
European guidelines differ from American guidelines in that a screening electrocardiogram (ECG) is recommended for all children, adolescents, and college-age athletes (2).
Canadian Guidelines recommend screening in 3 tiers:
History/questionnaire
Physical examination
ECG only when indicated according to clinical findings
Testing follows if clinically warranted (3).
Screening for older adults (35 years or older) with risk factors may include incremental symptom-limited exercise testing, especially if athletes have been sedentary for a number of years.
History and examination are neither sensitive nor specific; false-negative and false-positive findings are common because prevalence of cardiac disorders in an apparently healthy population is very low. Use of screening ECG or echocardiography would improve disease detection but would produce even more false-positive diagnoses and is impractical at a population level.
Genetic testing for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or long QT syndrome is not recommended or even feasible for the screening of athletes.
Вибрані методи дослідження
Athletes with a family history or symptoms or signs of, for example hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, Brugada syndrome, or Marfan syndrome, require further evaluation. Typically evaluation includes one or both of the following:
ECG
Echocardiography
Confirmation of any of these disorders may preclude sports participation.
If ECG reveals Mobitz type II heart block, complete heart block, true right bundle branch block, or left bundle branch block, or there is clinical or electrocardiographic evidence of supraventricular or ventricular rhythm disorders, a search for cardiac disease is required.
Athletes with presyncope or syncope in whom noninvasive testing is unrevealing should also be evaluated for anomalous coronary arteries. Evaluation is done using
Cardiac catheterization
If an enlarged aorta is detected on echocardiography (or incidentally), further assessment is needed.
Рекомендації щодо занять спортом
Athletes should be counseled against use of illicit and performance-enhancing drugs. Patients with mild or moderate valvular heart disease may participate in vigorous activity.
Certain patients should not participate in competitive sports or high-intensity recreational sports, such as those who have
Severe valvular heart disease, particularly if stenotic
Most structural or arrhythmogenic heart disorders (eg, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary artery anomalies, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy)
Myocardial infarction within about the previous 6 weeks
Known aneurysms in the brain or large vessels
Acute myocarditis (until resolved, with complete recovery of ventricular function)
Athletes who have had a myocardial infarction will need cardiovascular rehabilitation and a gradual approach to returning to high-intensity physical activity.
Довідкові матеріали щодо серцево-судинного скринінгу
Скринінг на інші ризики для допуску до занять спортом
Athletes should also be screened for musculoskeletal and other risks before participation in sports.
Noncardiovascular risk factors are more common than cardiovascular risk factors. Adults are asked about the following:
Previous or current musculoskeletal injuries (including easily triggered dislocations)
Arthritic disorders, particularly those involving major weight-bearing joints (eg, hips, knees, ankles)
Symptoms suggesting systemic infection
Easy bruising or bleeding
Two populations at risk for injuries are commonly overlooked:
Boys who physically mature late are assumed to be at greater risk of injury in contact sports if competing against larger and stronger children.
People with overweight or obesity are at increased risk of musculoskeletal problems because of excess body weight and associated forces on the joints and tissues. One risk is overuse injury and soft-tissue inflammation, particularly if people increase intensity and duration of exercise too rapidly. A long-term risk is osteoarthritis affecting weight-bearing joints. Another risk may be injury due to sudden stops and starts if they participate in activities that require jumping or high levels of agility.
Athletes, particularly adolescents and young adults, should be asked about use of illicit and performance-enhancing drugs. (Visit the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.)
In girls and young women, screening should detect delayed onset of menarche. Girls and young women should be screened for the presence of the female athlete triad (eating disorders, amenorrhea or other menstrual dysfunction, and diminished bone mineral density). Two questions are validated screening measures for eating disorders:
Have you ever had an eating disorder?
Are you happy with your weight?
Протипоказання до занять спортом
Other than certain cardiovascular disorders, there are almost no absolute contraindications to sports participation.
Exceptions in children include
Acute splenic enlargement or recent infectious mononucleosis (Epstein-Barr virus infection) because splenic rupture is a risk
Symptomatic or persistent fevers, which may decrease exercise tolerance, increase risk of heat-related disorders, and be a sign of serious illness
Possibly significant diarrhea and/or recent significant vomiting because dehydration is a risk
In adults, relative contraindications are more common and lead to recommendations for precautions or for participation in some sports rather than others, for example:
People with a history of frequent and easily triggered dislocations or multiple concussions should participate in noncollision sports.
Males, particularly those with a single testis, should wear a protective cup for most contact sports.
People, particularly those at risk of heat intolerance and dehydration (eg, those with diabetes, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease or trait, or previous heat-related illness), should hydrate frequently during prolonged activity.
People with suboptimal seizure control should avoid swimming, weight lifting, and, to prevent injury to others, sports such as archery and riflery.
People who have asthma need to monitor their symptoms closely.
Ключові моменти
Screen younger participants (children through young adults) with history and physical examination; those with abnormal findings or positive family history should have ECG and/or echocardiography.
Screen older participants with risk factors (particularly if they have been sedentary for a number of years) with history, physical examination, and usually an exercise stress test.
Recommend against participation in athletes with severe valvular disease and most structural or arrhythmogenic heart disorders (eg, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy).
Recommend against participation in children with acute splenic enlargement or recent infectious mononucleosis, symptomatic or persistent fever, and significant diarrhea or vomiting that predispose them to dehydration until these conditions are resolved.
In all patients, limit participation in specific sports based upon concurrent medical conditions.