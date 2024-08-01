Скринінгове обстеження для допуску до занять спортом

Athletes are commonly screened to identify cardiovascular risks before participation in sports. In the United States, athletes are reevaluated every 2 years (if high school age) or every 4 years (if college age or older). In Europe, screening is repeated every 2 years regardless of age.

Screening recommendations in the United States for college-age young adults—as well as for children and adolescents—include the following (1):

History

Physical examination

Selected testing based on findings on history and physical examination

History should include questions about the following:

Physical examination should consist of a cardiovascular examination that includes blood pressure in both arms, supine and standing cardiopulmonary auscultation, and assessment for other conditions such as features of Marfan syndrome. These measures aim to identify apparently healthy people at high risk of life-threatening cardiac events (eg, people with arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or other structural heart disorders).

European guidelines differ from American guidelines in that a screening electrocardiogram (ECG) is recommended for all children, adolescents, and college-age athletes (2).

Canadian Guidelines recommend screening in 3 tiers:

History/questionnaire

Physical examination

ECG only when indicated according to clinical findings

Testing follows if clinically warranted (3).

Screening for older adults (35 years or older) with risk factors may include incremental symptom-limited exercise testing, especially if athletes have been sedentary for a number of years.

History and examination are neither sensitive nor specific; false-negative and false-positive findings are common because prevalence of cardiac disorders in an apparently healthy population is very low. Use of screening ECG or echocardiography would improve disease detection but would produce even more false-positive diagnoses and is impractical at a population level.

Genetic testing for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or long QT syndrome is not recommended or even feasible for the screening of athletes.

Athletes with a family history or symptoms or signs of, for example hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, Brugada syndrome, or Marfan syndrome, require further evaluation. Typically evaluation includes one or both of the following: ECG

Echocardiography Confirmation of any of these disorders may preclude sports participation.

If ECG reveals Mobitz type II heart block, complete heart block, true right bundle branch block, or left bundle branch block, or there is clinical or electrocardiographic evidence of supraventricular or ventricular rhythm disorders, a search for cardiac disease is required. Athletes with presyncope or syncope in whom noninvasive testing is unrevealing should also be evaluated for anomalous coronary arteries. Evaluation is done using Cardiac catheterization If an enlarged aorta is detected on echocardiography (or incidentally), further assessment is needed.

Athletes should be counseled against use of illicit and performance-enhancing drugs. Patients with mild or moderate valvular heart disease may participate in vigorous activity. Certain patients should not participate in competitive sports or high-intensity recreational sports, such as those who have Severe valvular heart disease, particularly if stenotic

Most structural or arrhythmogenic heart disorders (eg, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary artery anomalies, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy)

Myocardial infarction within about the previous 6 weeks

Known aneurysms in the brain or large vessels

Acute myocarditis (until resolved, with complete recovery of ventricular function) Athletes who have had a myocardial infarction will need cardiovascular rehabilitation and a gradual approach to returning to high-intensity physical activity.