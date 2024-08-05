Біль у грудях

Testing can involve ECG, cardiac biomarkers, and imaging tests (1). For adults with acute chest pain, immediate life threats must be ruled out. Most patients should initially have pulse oximetry, ECG, and chest radiographs. Sometimes, particularly in patients with hemodynamic instability, either a point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) or a complete echocardiogram can also be useful in further evaluating potential life-threatening causes (2). Echocardiography can be particularly useful in identifying left ventricular or right ventricular dysfunction, evidence of right ventricular pressure overload, valvular pathology, pericardial effusions, and signs of pericardial tamponade.

If symptoms suggest an acute coronary syndrome or if no other cause is clear (particularly in patients who are at risk), troponin levels are measured. Expeditious evaluation is essential because if myocardial infarction or other acute coronary syndrome is present, the patient should be considered for urgent heart catheterization (when available). Immediate catheterization is indicated in patients with ST-elevation on ECG or in patients with non–ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) plus high-risk features (eg, hypotension, ventricular arrhythmias, persistent chest pain despite optimal medical management), or high risk score (GRACE risk score [3]). In these patients, catheterization within 90 minutes of arrival is considered standard of care. For patients at low risk and possible NSTEMI, non-urgent catheterization along with expeditious non-invasive medical management can be pursued.

Some abnormal findings on these tests confirm a diagnosis (eg, acute myocardial infarction, pneumothorax, pneumonia). Other abnormalities suggest a diagnosis or at least the need to pursue further investigation (eg, abnormal aortic contour on chest radiograph suggests need for testing for thoracic aortic dissection). Thus, if these initial test results are normal, thoracic aortic dissection, tension pneumothorax, and esophageal rupture are highly unlikely. However, in acute coronary syndromes, ECG may not change for several hours or sometimes not at all, and in pulmonary embolism, oxygenation may be normal. Thus, other studies may need to be obtained based on findings from the history and physical examination (see table Some Causes of Chest Pain). Further, ST-segment abnormality on the ECG may be nonspecific or due to antecedent disorders, so comparison with previous ECGs is important.

Because a single normal set of cardiac biomarkers does not rule out a cardiac cause, patients whose symptoms suggest an acute coronary syndrome should have serial measurement of the cardiac biomarker troponin and serial ECGs. Medications for suspected acute coronary syndrome are begun while awaiting results of the second troponin level unless there is a clear contraindication. A diagnostic trial of sublingual nitroglycerin or an oral liquid antacid does not adequately differentiate myocardial ischemia from gastroesophageal reflux disease or gastritis. Either medication may relieve symptoms of either disorder.

Troponin will be elevated in acute coronary syndromes except unstable angina, and often in other disorders that damage the myocardium (eg, myocarditis, pericarditis, aortic dissection involving coronary artery flow, pulmonary embolism, heart failure, severe sepsis). Creatine kinase (CK) may be elevated due to damage to any muscle tissue, but creatine kinase-MB isoenzyme (CK-MB) elevation is specific to damage to the myocardium. However, troponin is the standard marker of cardiac muscle injury. Advances in high-sensitivity troponin assays allow for more rapid serial evaluation of a possible acute coronary syndrome. With improved negative predictive value, high sensitivity troponin also has the potential to decrease the necessity of further testing in patients with negative biomarkers and has been demonstrated to allow patients to be discharged more quickly (4). Guidelines recommend using normal troponin levels and negative coronary CT scanning as a reliable strategy to exclude acute coronary syndrome in patients with chest pain and no red flags (5 ). Following up negative initial testing (acutely or within several days) with a stress ECG or a stress imaging test is also reasonable, particularly when there is an intermediate to high clinical suspicion for coronary artery disease or elevated risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (HEART score [6]).

If a pulmonary embolism (PE) is considered possible, D-dimer testing is done in patients who are at low or intermediate risk. The likelihood of pulmonary embolism is affected by a number of clinical factors, which can be used to derive an approach to testing. Many of these factors are included in scoring systems that help determine the probability of PE such as the Wells Scoring System, the Revised Geneva Scoring System, and the Pulmonary Embolism Rule Out Criteria (PERC—7, 8, 9).

In patients with chronic chest pain, immediate threats to life are unlikely. Most clinicians initially obtain a chest radiograph and do other tests based on symptoms and signs.