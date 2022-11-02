Нудота і блювота у немовлят і дітей

Infants normally spit up small amounts (usually < 5 to 10 mL) during or soon after feedings, often when being burped. Rapid feeding, air swallowing, and overfeeding may be causes, although spitting up occurs even without these factors. Occasional vomiting may also be normal, but repeated vomiting is abnormal.

The most common causes of vomiting in infants and neonates include the following:

Acute viral gastroenteritis

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Other important causes in infants and neonates include the following:

Pyloric stenosis

Intestinal obstruction (eg, meconium ileus, volvulus, intestinal atresia, stenosis)

Intussusception (typically in infants aged 3 to 36 months)

Less common causes of recurrent vomiting include sepsis and food intolerance. Metabolic disorders (eg, urea cycle disorders, organic acidemias) are uncommon but can manifest with vomiting.