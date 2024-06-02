Аритмогенна правошлуночкова кардіоміопатія

ECG

Sometimes signal-averaged ECG

Cardiac imaging (eg, echocardiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, right ventricular angiography)

Sometimes right ventricular biopsy

Genetic testing

Screening of first-degree family members

Diagnosis of ARVC is difficult in the absence of advanced right ventricular systolic dysfunction, leading to historic under-recognition of the disorder. ARVC should be suspected in patients, particularly young patients, with palpitations, cardiac syncope, documented ventricular tachyarrhythmias, or resuscitation from unexplained cardiac arrest in the absence of clinically evident structural heart disease.

The diagnosis of ARVC is often first suspected when it is recognized that the patient's ventricular arrhythmias are of right ventricular origin, typically indicated by a left bundle branch block–shaped QRS complex with a superior frontal plane axis (the latter helping to differentiate ARVC from the more benign idiopathic right ventricular outflow tract ventricular tachycardia, which usually has an inferior frontal plane QRS axis).

The initial evaluation of patients with suspected arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy includes history, family history, ECG, 2-dimensional echocardiography, and cardiac MRI. If no spontaneous ventricular arrhythmia has been demonstrated, exercise testing, ambulatory ECG monitoring, and/or electrophysiologic testing may be required. If the diagnosis remains in doubt, other testing may include signal averaged ECG, electrophysiologic testing, and right ventricular endomyocardial biopsy (1). Right ventricular angiography is not routine but, if done, may reveal characteristic structural abnormalities and also allow biopsy of the right ventricle; however, biopsy findings are often nonspecific and biopsy is rarely done.

Because no single test is diagnostic, major and minor diagnostic criteria have been proposed by an international task force (2). The criteria include

Evidence of right ventricular disease on imaging studies

Right ventricular biopsy showing replacement of myocytes by fibrous tissue, fatty tissue, or both

ECG repolarization changes including right precordial T-wave inversion

ECG depolarization changes including right precordial epsilon waves

Signal-averaged ECG showing late potentials

Documented ventricular arrhythmias originating from the right ventricle

Family history of ARVC or sudden death

Identification of a gene mutation associated with ARVC

The key entities to consider in the differential diagnosis are cardiac sarcoidosis, athlete's heart, myocarditis, and idiopathic right ventricular outflow tract VT.

Genetic testing is usually done in patients suspected of having ARVC. The yield of testing is about 50% when task force criteria are met (3).

First-degree family members of patients have a significant risk of disease. Starting at age 10 to 12 years and every 1 to 3 years thereafter, they should have clinical evaluation (ie, to detect symptoms suggestive of arrhythmia), ECG, ambulatory ECG monitoring, and echocardiography. Genetic testing is done if the index case has a mutation identified. Family members without the index mutation are then freed of follow-up investigations.