Навантажувальна проба

In stress testing, the heart is monitored by electrocardiography (ECG) and often imaging studies during an induced episode of increased cardiac demand so that ischemic areas potentially at risk of infarction can be identified. In patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), a blood supply that is adequate at rest may be inadequate when cardiac demands are increased by exercise or other forms of stress. Heart rate is increased to 85% of age-predicted maximum (target heart rate) or until symptoms develop, whichever occurs first.

Stress testing is used for

Diagnosing coronary artery disease

Stratifying risk in patients with known CAD

Monitoring patients with known CAD

Stress testing is less invasive and less expensive than cardiac catheterization, and it detects abnormalities of blood flow; however, it is less accurate for diagnosis in patients with a low pretest likelihood of CAD. It can define the functional significance of abnormalities in coronary artery anatomy identified with coronary angiography during catheterization. Because coronary artery plaques that are not significantly stenotic (ie, do not result in ischemia during stress testing) may nonetheless rupture and cause an acute coronary syndrome, a normal stress test result does not guarantee future freedom from myocardial infarction.

Risks of stress testing include infarction and sudden death, which occur in about 1/5000 patients tested. Stress testing has several absolute and relative contraindications

Absolute contraindications to exercise stress testing are

Relative contraindications to exercise stress testing include

Atrioventricular block if high-degree

Bradyarrhythmias

Electrolyte imbalance

Hypertension (systolic blood pressure [BP] >200 mm Hg or diastolic BP > 110 mm Hg)

Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

Inability to exercise adequately due to mental or physical impairment

Stenosis of heart valve if moderate or severe

Stenosis of left main coronary artery

Systemic illness

Tachyarrhythmias

Методика проведення стрес-тестів Cardiac demand can be increased by Exercise

Drugs (pharmacologic stress) Patients must fast for 4 to 6 hours before the test. When dipyridamole, adenosine, or regadenoson is used for pharmacologic stress, xanthine compounds (eg, aminophylline, theophylline, caffeine) may produce a false-negative result, so such substances (including tea, coffee, cocoa, chocolate, certain energy supplements and drinks, and caffeinated sodas) should be avoided for 24 hours before testing. Стрес-тест із навантаженням Exercise is preferred to drugs for increasing cardiac demand because it more closely replicates ischemia-inducing stressors. Usually, a patient walks on a conventional treadmill, following the Bruce protocol or a similar exercise schedule, until the target heart rate is reached or symptoms occur. The Bruce protocol (most commonly used) increases treadmill speed and slope incrementally at roughly 3-minute intervals. Фармакологічні стрес-тести Pharmacologic stress testing is usually used when patients cannot walk on a treadmill long enough to reach their target heart rate because of deconditioning, musculoskeletal disorders, obesity, peripheral arterial disease, or other disorders. Drugs used include IV dipyridamole, adenosine, regadenoson, and dobutamine. Dipyridamole augments endogenous adenosine, causing coronary artery vasodilation. It increases myocardial blood flow in normal coronary arteries but not in arteries distal to a stenosis, creating a “steal” phenomenon from stenosed arteries and an imbalance in perfusion. Dipyridamole-induced ischemia or other adverse effects (eg, nausea, vomiting, headache, bronchospasm) occur in about 10% of patients, but these effects can be reversed by IV aminophylline. Severe reactions occur in < 1% of patients. Contraindications include asthma, acute phase myocardial infarction (MI), unstable angina pectoris, critical aortic stenosis, and systemic hypotension (systolic BP < 90 mm Hg). Adenosine has the same effect as dipyridamole but must be given in a continuous IV infusion because it is rapidly degraded in the plasma. Adverse effects include transient flushing, chest pain, and tachycardia, which can be reversed by terminating the infusion. Regadenoson is a more selective adenosine agonist than either dipyridamole or adenosine and is non-inferior for the diagnosis of ischemia with fewer adverse effects and greater ease of administration. Dobutamine is an inotrope, chronotrope, and vasodilator used mainly when dipyridamole and adenosine are contraindicated (eg, in patients with asthma or 2nd-degree atrioventricular block) and when echocardiography is used to image the heart. Dobutamine must be used with caution in patients who have severe hypertension or arrhythmia, left ventricular outflow tract obstruction, multiple previous MIs, or acute MI.