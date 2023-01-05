skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Знайомство з порушеннями менструального циклу

ЗаJoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD, University of Virginia Health System
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2023

    Some common menstrual abnormalities include

    Irregular or absent menses and nonmenstrual vaginal bleeding have many causes. In women of reproductive age, pregnancy should always be suspected.

    Abnormal vaginal bleeding in nonpregnant women is evaluated differently from vaginal bleeding in pregnant women (see Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy and Vaginal Bleeding During Late Pregnancy).

    Polycystic ovary syndrome can cause some of the same symptoms as menstrual abnormalities.

    Pelvic congestion syndrome, a common cause of chronic pelvic pain, is sometimes accompanied by abnormal menstrual bleeding.

    (For a description of the menstrual cycle, see Menstrual Cycle.)

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.