Зневоднення у дітей

(See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' clinical practice guideline (2018) for maintenance IV fluids in children.)

Fluid and electrolyte needs from basal metabolism must also be accounted for. Maintenance requirements are related to metabolic rate and affected by body temperature. Insensible losses (evaporative free water losses from the skin and respiratory tract) account for about one third of total maintenance water (slightly more in infants and less in adolescents and adults).

Volume rarely must be exactly determined but generally should aim to provide an amount of water that does not require the kidney to significantly concentrate or dilute the urine. The most common estimate is the Holliday-Segar formula, which uses patient weight to calculate metabolic expenditure in kcal/24 hours, which approximates fluid needs in mL/24 hours (see table Holliday-Segar Formula for Maintenance Fluid Requirements by Weight). More complex calculations (eg, those using body surface area) are rarely required.

Maintenance fluid volumes can be given as a separate simultaneous infusion, so that the infusion rate for replacing deficits and ongoing losses can be set and adjusted independently of the maintenance infusion rate.

Baseline estimates are affected by fever (increasing by 12% for each degree > 37.8° C), hypothermia, and activity (eg, increased for hyperthyroidism or status epilepticus, decreased for coma).

The traditional approach to calculating the composition of maintenance fluids was also based on the Holliday-Segar formula. According to that formula, patients require

Sodium: 3 mEq/100 kcal/24 hours (3 mEq/100 mL/24 hours)

Potassium: 2 mEq/100 kcal/24 hours (2 mEq/100 mL/24 hours)

(NOTE: 2 to 3 mEq/100 mL is equivalent to 20 to 30 mEq/L [20 to 30 mmol/L].)

This calculation indicates that maintenance fluid should consist of 0.2% to 0.3% saline with 20 mEq/L (20 mmol/L) of potassium in a 5% dextrose solution. Other electrolytes (eg, magnesium, calcium) are not routinely added. Normally, serum osmolarity controls moment-to-moment antidiuretic hormone (ADH) release. ADH release can also occur in response to vascular volume and not osmolarity (nonosmotic ADH release). Recent literature suggests that hospitalized dehydrated children receiving 0.2% saline for maintenance fluid sometimes develop hyponatremia. This development is likely due to volume-related ADH release as well as to significant amounts of stimuli-related ADH release (eg, from stress, vomiting, dehydration, or hypoglycemia). The ADH causes increased free water retention. Iatrogenic hyponatremia may be a greater problem for more seriously ill children and those who are hospitalized after surgery where stress plays a bigger role.

Because of this possibility of iatrogenic hyponatremia, many centers are now using a more isotonic fluid such as 0.45% or 0.9% saline for maintenance in dehydrated children. The American Academy of Pediatrics' clinical practice guideline (2018) recommends all patients 28 days to 18 years of age receive isotonic solutions with appropriate potassium chloride and dextrose as maintenance IV fluids. This change also has the benefit of allowing use of the same fluid to replace ongoing losses and supply maintenance needs, which simplifies management. Although practice variation still exists in choosing appropriate maintenance IV fluids, all clinicians agree the important point is to closely monitor dehydrated patients receiving IV fluids, which includes monitoring of serum electrolyte levels.