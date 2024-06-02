Синдроми подовженого інтервалу QT

Characteristic clinical and electrocardiographic manifestations

Sometimes exercise testing

Sometimes ambulatory ECG monitoring

Sometimes provocative testing using IV epinephrine or isoproterenol

Often genetic testing

Screening of relatives

Diagnosis should be considered in patients with unexplained cardiac arrest or syncope or a family history of such when the affected people do not have structural heart disease. It should also be considered in people who are discovered to have a long QT interval when ECG is done for other reasons.

A long QT interval is diagnosed by ECG showing prolongation of the rate-corrected QT interval (QTc). Normal QTc values are < 0.43 second for males and < 0.45 second for females and are considered prolonged when > 0.45 second for males or > 0.47 second for females (1).

However, given the multiplicity of factors affecting the QTc, a normal QTc does not exclude the diagnosis. Nevertheless, at the moment of torsade de pointes VT, the QTc is essentially always prolonged.

When a patient has a significantly prolonged QT interval and documented torsade de pointes VT in the absence of other causes of a prolonged QT interval, the diagnosis of a congenital long QT interval syndrome is established. Patients with borderline QT intervals suspected of having LQTS should have exercise testing, because some abnormalities appear only during exercise. Ambulatory ECG monitoring may also disclose transient ventricular repolarization abnormalities. In patients with a normal QTc interval, provocative testing with IV isoproterenol or epinephrine may disclose a concealed long QTc and should be considered in patients with an intermediate probability of a congenital LQTS.

Because not all patients with a long QT interval have congenital long QT syndrome and because not all patients with a congenital long QT syndrome have a long QT interval on any given ECG, the Schwartz score has been developed to estimate the probability of a congenital LQTS (see table Schwartz Score for Long QT Syndrome). Probability is estimated as low, intermediate, or high based on clinical, ECG, and exercise testing criteria, provided that the patient is not presently exposed to any environmental causes of QT-interval prolongation. The score can be used to establish candidacy for genetic testing, which can be time-consuming and expensive because of the multiple gene variants to be tested for. Patients with a low probability of a congenital LQTS do not need genetic testing, but patients in whom the probability is intermediate or high do. High-probability patients without a detected genetic abnormality may be considered to represent one of the 15 to 30% of patients with an unidentified mutation. Intermediate-probability patients who are gene mutation–negative are followed closely with repeated electrocardiographic examinations including ECG, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and exercise testing (2, 3).

Таблиця Індекс Шварца при синдромі подовженого інтервалу QT (LQTS) Таблиця

First-degree family members of the index case should have clinical evaluation (ie, to detect symptoms suggestive of arrhythmia) and ECG. Thereafter, the first-degree family members of any newly identified patients undergo similar assessment (cascade screening). Genetic testing is done when the index case has a known mutation. Exercise testing is done when the results could alter the Schwartz score probability result.

Some forms of LQTS are more associated with certain triggers than others.

LQTS1: Physical stress, particularly swimming, or emotional stress

LQTS2: Sudden loud noises like an alarm clock

LQTS3: Sleep

Some forms of LQTS are also associated with particular ECG patterns

LQTS1: Wide T waves

LQTS2: Low voltage, notched T-waves

LQTS3: Long-ST segment with normal appearing T-waves

However, neither the triggers nor the ECG findings are very specific and should not be used to confirm type or to direct genetic testing.