Синкопальний стан

Testing typically is done:

ECG

Pulse oximetry

Sometimes echocardiography

Sometimes tilt table testing

Blood tests only if clinically indicated

Central nervous system imaging rarely indicated

In general, if syncope results in an injury or is recurrent (particularly within a brief period), more intensive evaluation is warranted. Cardiac and brain imaging are not done unless indicated by clinical findings (suspected cardiac etiology or neurologic deficits).

Patients with suspected arrhythmia, myocarditis, or ischemia should be evaluated as inpatients. Others may be evaluated as outpatients.

ECG is done for all patients. The ECG may reveal arrhythmia, a conduction abnormality, ventricular hypertrophy, pre-excitation, QT prolongation, Brugada syndrome, pacemaker malfunction, myocardial ischemia, or myocardial infarction (3). If the diagnosis is questionable after this basic evaluation, measuring cardiac biomarkers and obtaining serial ECGs to rule out MI in older patients plus ECG monitoring for at least 24 hours are prudent.

Any detected arrhythmia must be associated with altered consciousness in order to be implicated as the cause, but most patients do not experience syncope during monitoring. On the other hand, the presence of symptoms in the absence of rhythm disturbance helps rule out a cardiac cause. An event recorder (which can record cardiac rhythm for longer periods) may be useful if warning symptoms precede syncope. A signal-averaged ECG may identify predisposition to ventricular arrhythmias in patients with ischemic heart disease, suspected arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, or in patients during the post-myocardial infarction period. If syncopal episodes are infrequent (eg, < 1/month), an implantable loop recorder can be used for longer term recording. This device continuously records the rhythm and can be interrogated by an external machine that allows the cardiac rhythm to be printed.

Pulse oximetry should be done during or immediately after an episode to identify hypoxemia (which may indicate pulmonary embolism). If hypoxemia is present, CT angiography is indicated to rule out pulmonary embolism.

Laboratory tests are done based on clinical suspicion; reflexively obtained laboratory panels are of little use. However, all females of childbearing age should have a pregnancy test. Hematocrit is measured if anemia is suspected. Electrolytes are measured only if an abnormality is clinically suspected (eg, by symptoms or medication use). Serum troponin is measured if acute myocardial infarction is suspected.

Echocardiography (either point-of-care ultrasound [POCUS] or a traditional echocardiogram) is indicated for patients with clinically unexplained syncope, exercise-induced syncope, cardiac murmurs, or suspected intracardiac tumors (eg, those with positional syncope).

Stress testing (exercise or pharmacologic) is done when intermittent myocardial ischemia is suspected. It is often done for patients with exercise-induced symptoms. Exercise testing is less valuable unless physical activity precipitated syncope.

Tilt table testing may be done if history and physical examination indicate vasodepressor or other reflex-induced syncope. It is also used to evaluate exercise-induced syncope if echocardiography or exercise stress testing is negative.

Invasive electrophysiologic testing is considered if noninvasive testing does not identify arrhythmia in patients with any of the following:

Unexplained recurrent syncope

Unexplained red flag findings

Ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, and adult congenital disease, or unexplained syncope that does not otherwise meet criteria for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) used for primary prevention

An electrophysiologic study that is negative for an inducible abnormal rhythm defines a low-risk subgroup with a high rate of remission of syncope. The use of electrophysiologic testing is controversial in other patients.

EEG is warranted if a seizure disorder is suspected.

CT and MRI of the head and brain are indicated only if signs and symptoms suggest a focal CNS disorder.