Позалікарняна пневмонія

Diagnosis of etiology can be difficult. A thorough history of exposures, travel, pets, hobbies, and other exposures is essential to raise suspicion of less common organisms. For example, exposure to farm animals may suggest Q fever, and a recent hotel or cruise ship stay may suggest Legionella infection.

Identification of the pathogen can be useful to direct therapy and verify bacterial susceptibilities to antibiotics. However, because of the limitations of current diagnostic tests and the success of empiric antibiotic treatment, experts recommend limiting attempts at microbiologic identification (eg, cultures, specific antigen testing) unless patients are at high risk or have complications (eg, severe pneumonia, immunocompromise, asplenia, failure to respond to empiric therapy). In general, the milder the pneumonia, the less such diagnostic testing is required. Critically ill patients, patients in whom an antibiotic-resistant or unusual organism (eg, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, P. jirovecii) is suspected, and patients whose condition is deteriorating or who are not responding to treatment within 72 hours require the most intensive testing.

Chest x-ray findings generally cannot distinguish one type of infection from another, although the following findings are suggestive:

Multilobar infiltrates suggest S. pneumoniae or Legionella pneumophila infection.

Interstitial pneumonia (on chest x-ray, appearing as increased interstitial markings and subpleural reticular opacities that increase from the apex to the bases of the lungs) suggests viral or mycoplasmal etiology.

Cavitating pneumonia suggests S. aureus or a fungal or mycobacterial etiology.

Результати рентгенологічного дослідження грудної клітки при пневмонії Пневмонія середньої долі справа з нечіткими контурами This chest x-ray shows an infiltrate that appears to blend with the right heart border (silhouette sign). The silhouette sign indicates contiguous positioning of the 2 structures that have similar radiodensity; the part of the lung contiguous with the right heart border is the right middle lobe, so that is the part with the infiltrate and pneumonia. ... прочитати більше SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Pneumonia of the Right Lower Lobe This chest x-ray shows an infiltrate that does not obscure the right heart border (ie, there is no silhouette sign). Because the silhouette sign develops when 2 contiguous structures have a similar radiodensity, the part of the lung affected by this infiltrate is the part not contiguous with the right heart border; that part is the right lower lobe. ... прочитати більше LIVING ART ENTERPRISES, LLC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Left Lower Lobe Infiltrate Alveolar infiltrate of the left lower lobe in a male with bacterial pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Roberts R. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Multilobar Pneumonia Consolidation of the right upper, middle, and lower lobes in a 64-year-old male with pneumococcal pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Roberts R. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Interstitial Opacities Bilateral interstitial opacities in an older male with respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Betts R, Falsey A, Hall C, et al. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Важка форма пневмонії This intubated patient has multiple bilateral infiltrates, most prominently in the right upper lobe. Arrow indicates the right horizontal fissure. ... прочитати більше Photo courtesy of Thomas M. File, Jr., MD MSc MACP FIDSA FCCP. Пневмонія середньої долі справа з нечіткими контурами This chest x-ray shows an infiltrate that appears to blend with the right heart border (silhouette sign). The silhouette sign indicates contiguous positioning of the 2 structures that have similar radiodensity; the part of the lung contiguous with the right heart border is the right middle lobe, so that is the part with the infiltrate and pneumonia. ... прочитати більше SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Pneumonia of the Right Lower Lobe This chest x-ray shows an infiltrate that does not obscure the right heart border (ie, there is no silhouette sign). Because the silhouette sign develops when 2 contiguous structures have a similar radiodensity, the part of the lung affected by this infiltrate is the part not contiguous with the right heart border; that part is the right lower lobe. ... прочитати більше LIVING ART ENTERPRISES, LLC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Left Lower Lobe Infiltrate Alveolar infiltrate of the left lower lobe in a male with bacterial pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Roberts R. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Multilobar Pneumonia Consolidation of the right upper, middle, and lower lobes in a 64-year-old male with pneumococcal pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Roberts R. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Interstitial Opacities Bilateral interstitial opacities in an older male with respiratory syncytial virus pneumonia. By permission of the publisher. From Betts R, Falsey A, Hall C, et al. In Atlas of Infectious Diseases: Pleuropulmonary and Bronchial Infections. Edited by GL Mandell (series editor) and MS Simberkoff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1996. Важка форма пневмонії This intubated patient has multiple bilateral infiltrates, most prominently in the right upper lobe. Arrow indicates the right horizontal fissure. ... прочитати більше Photo courtesy of Thomas M. File, Jr., MD MSc MACP FIDSA FCCP.

Blood cultures, which are often obtained in patients hospitalized for pneumonia, can identify causative bacterial pathogens if bacteremia is present. Approximately 7 to 12% of all patients hospitalized with pneumonia have bacteremia; S. pneumoniae is the most frequent pathogen in these cases (2).

Sputum testing can include Gram stain and culture for identification of the pathogen, but the value of these tests is uncertain because specimens often are contaminated with oral flora and overall diagnostic yield is low. Regardless, typical Gram stain findings can raise suspicion for a MRSA or P. aeruginosa, and identification of a bacterial pathogen in sputum cultures allows for susceptibility testing. Obtaining sputum samples also allows for testing for viral pathogens via direct fluorescence antibody testing or PCR, but caution needs to be exercised in interpretation because 15% of healthy adults carry a respiratory virus or potential bacterial pathogen. In patients whose condition is deteriorating and in those unresponsive to broad-spectrum antibiotics, sputum should be tested with mycobacterial and fungal stains and cultures.

Sputum samples can be obtained noninvasively by simple expectoration or, for patients unable to produce sputum, after hypertonic saline nebulization (induced sputum). Alternatively, patients can undergo bronchoscopy or endotracheal suctioning. Either of these procedures can be easily done through an endotracheal tube in mechanically ventilated patients. Otherwise, bronchoscopic sampling is usually done only for patients with other risk factors (eg, immunocompromise, failure of empiric therapy).

Urine testing for Legionella antigen and pneumococcal antigen is widely available. These tests are simple and rapid and have higher sensitivity and specificity than sputum Gram stain and culture for these pathogens. Urinary Legionella antigen remains present long after treatment is initiated, and the test detects only L. pneumophila serogroup 1 (70% of cases).

COVID-19 test using reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing of respiratory secretions (nasopharyngeal specimen is preferred) is recommended in patients presenting with pneumonia .

Nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, and bronchoscopic samples can also be tested in multiplex PCR for other viruses, including influenza, RSV, and other respiratory viruses, atypical pathogens, and bacteria. These results should be interpreted with caution because of baseline colonization and incomplete validation with lower respiratory tract samples.

Serum procalcitonin can help distinguish bacterial infection from other causes of infection or inflammation. However, use of the serum procalcitonin level as a criterion to initiate antibiotic therapy in community-acquired pneumonia is not recommended. It can be used, along with clinical judgement, to guide early discontinuation of antibiotics in lower respiratory tract infections.