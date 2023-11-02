Відмова від паління

Nicotine replacement products and medications that act on nicotinic receptors are effective and safe treatments for nicotine addiction.

Nicotine replacement products are designed to reduce withdrawal when quitting smoking. Four nicotine replacement therapies (in the form of gum, lozenges, transdermal patch, and nasal spray—see table Medications and Nicotine Replacement Products for Smoking Cessation) are approved for use in the United States. Previously available by prescription, the nicotine inhaler was discontinued in the United States in 2023. The nicotine mouth spray is available in many countries outside of the United States,but is not yet approved for sales in the United States.

Medications that act on nicotinic receptors include bupropion SR and varenicline. Bupropion’s mechanism of action is to increase the brain's release of norepinephrine and dopamine. Varenicline works at the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (the alpha-4 beta-2 subunit), where it acts as a partial agonist, having some nicotinic effects, and as a partial antagonist, blocking the effects of nicotine. The effect of varenicline is to mitigate nicotine withdrawal symptoms and decrease the pleasurable effects of smoking if the patient has a lapse. Varenicline is the most effective monotherapy available for smoking cessation (4).

Varenicline or bupropion can be used in conjunction with nicotine replacement products. Additionally, combinations of different nicotine replacement products are more effective than single products and are comparable in efficacy to varenicline (5). For example, combining the nicotine patch with a shorter-acting nicotine replacement drug (eg, lozenge, gum, nasal spray) is more effective than monotherapy. When used in combination, the patch helps maintain continuous levels of nicotine, and use of gum, lozenge, or nasal spray enables the patient to rapidly increase nicotine levels in response to immediate cravings. Nicotine replacement therapy is dosed at about 1 mg of nicotine replacement per cigarette smoked per day. Patients using the nicotine patch should continue wearing the patch even if they have a lapse and smoke.

People may worry that they may remain dependent on nicotine after using nicotine products for smoking cessation; however, such dependence rarely persists. An important point is that the addiction potential of a drug is related to its speed of delivery to the brain. Because none of the nicotine replacement products deliver nicotine to the brain anywhere close to the speed that smoking does (8 to 10 seconds), the replacement products are far less addictive. Medication choice is guided by the clinician’s familiarity with the medication, patient preference and previous experience (positive or negative), and contraindications.

Despite their proven efficacy, smoking cessation medications are used by < 25% of people attempting to quit smoking. Reasons for people not using cessation medications in a quit attempt include cost, low rates of insurance coverage, concerns about adverse effects and the safety of simultaneous smoking and nicotine replacement, and patient discouragement because of past unsuccessful quit attempts.

Therapies under investigation for smoking cessation include the medications cytisine, bromocriptine, and topiramate. Vaccine therapy has been studied and found to be ineffective.