MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Sanjay Sethi, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Infections

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Maulana Azad Medical College
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care, University at Buffalo

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Distinguished Scientist and Sustained Achievement Award, University at Buffalo
  • Named one of the top 5 COPD specialists in the USA by Expertscape
  • Editorial Board, Current Respiratory Medicine Reviews
  • Editorial Board, Respiratory Research
  • Reviewer for 15 journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Respiratory Diseases, and American Journal of Respiratory Medicine
  • Over 175 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 150 abstracts, and 15 book chapters

Глави посібника та коментарі