Черепні нерви
Nerve
Function
Possible Abnormal Findings
Possible Causes*,†
Olfactory (1st)
Provides sensory input for smell
Anosmia
Head trauma
Nasal disorders (eg, allergic rhinitis)
Neurodegenerative disorders (eg, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease)
Paranasal sinusitis
Tumors of the cranial fossa, nasal cavity, and paranasal sinuses
Viral infections (eg, COVID-19 due to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 [SARS-CoV2])
Optic (2nd)
Provides sensory input for vision
Amaurosis fugax (transient monocular blindness), unilateral loss of superior or inferior visual field
Embolism of the ophthalmic artery
Ipsilateral internal carotid disease
Embolism of retinal arteries
Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy
Crowded optic disk morphology (with a small-cup-to-disk ratio, called disk at risk)
Complications after cataract extraction
Connective tissue disease that causes arteritis (eg, giant cell [temporal] arteritis, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome)
Hypotension or hypovolemia if severe
Ipsilateral internal carotid artery obstruction
Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors (eg, sildenafil, tadalafil, vardenafil)
Optic neuritis (papillitis and retrobulbar)
Acute demyelinating disease (eg, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica)
Bacterial infections (eg, TB, syphilis, Lyme disease)
Postinfectious or disseminated encephalomyelitis
Uveitis
Viral infections (eg, HIV, herpes simplex, hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus)
Toxic-nutritional optic neuropathy (toxic amblyopia)
Drugs (chloramphenicol, ethambutol, isoniazid, streptomycin, sulfonamides, digitalis, chlorpropamide, ergot, disulfiram)
Methanol ingestion
Nutritional deprivation if severe
Organic mercury
Vitamin B12 deficiency
Hereditary optic neuropathies
Bitemporal hemianopia
Craniopharyngioma
Meningioma of tuberculum sellae
Saccular aneurysm in the cavernous sinus
Suprasellar extension of pituitary adenoma
Oculomotor (3rd)
Raises eyelids
Moves eyes up, down, and medially
Adjusts amount of light entering eyes
Focuses lenses
Palsies
Aneurysm of posterior communicating artery
Ischemia of the 3rd cranial nerve (often due to small-vessel disease as occurs in diabetes or hypertension) or its fascicle in the midbrain
Transtentorial herniation due to intracranial mass (eg, subdural hematoma, tumor, abscess)
Trauma
Trochlear (4th)
Moves eye in and down via the superior oblique muscle
Palsies
Often idiopathic
Infarction often due to small-vessel disease (eg, in diabetes)
Tentorial meningioma
Pinealoma
Para
Myokymia of the superior oblique muscle (typically with brief episodic ocular movements that cause subjective visual shimmering, ocular trembling, and/or tilted vision)
Entrapment of the trochlear nerve by a vascular loop (similar to the pathophysiology of trigeminal neuralgia)
Trigeminal (5th)
Provides sensory input from the eye surface, tear glands, scalp, forehead, and upper eyelids
Neuralgia
Vascular loop compressing the nerve root
Multiple sclerosis (occasionally)
Lesions of cavernous sinus or superior orbital fissure
Provides sensory input from the teeth, gums, lip, lining of palate, and skin of the face
Neuralgia
Lesions of cavernous sinus or superior orbital fissure
Multiple sclerosis (occasionally)
Vascular loop compressing the nerve root
Moves masticatory muscles (chewing, grinding the teeth)
Neuropathy
Carcinomatous or lymphomatous meningitis
Connective tissue disorders
Meningiomas, schwannomas, or metastatic tumors at the skull base
Abducens (6th)
Moves the eye outward (abduction) via the lateral rectus muscle
Often idiopathic
Increased intracranial pressure
Infarction (may be mononeuritis multiplex)
Infections or tumors affecting the meninges
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Pontine or cerebellar tumors
Pontine infarction
Facial (7th)
Moves muscles of facial expression
Proximal branches: Innervate tear glands and salivary glands and provide sensory input for taste on the anterior two thirds of the tongue
Palsies
Vestibular schwannoma
Basilar skull fracture
Infarcts and tumors of the pons
Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
Mobius syndrome
Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus)
Tumors that invade the temporal bone
Uveoparotid fever (Heerfordt syndrome)
Artery loop compressing the nerve root
Vestibulocochlear (8th)
Provides sensory input for equilibrium and hearing
Tinnitus, vertigo, sense of fullness in the ear, and hearing loss
Otolithic aggregation in the posterior or horizontal semicircular canal, related to aging and/or trauma
Infection (occasionally)
Viral infection
Hearing loss or disturbance
Aging
Barotrauma
Cerebellopontine angle tumors
Exposure to loud noises
Hereditary disorders
Meningitis
Viral infection (possibly)
Ototoxic drugs (eg, aminoglycosides)
Glossopharyngeal (9th)
Provides sensory input from the pharynx, tonsils, posterior tongue, and carotid arteries
Ectatic artery or tumor (less common) compressing the nerve
Moves muscles of swallowing and controls parotid gland secretion
Helps regulate BP
Glossopharyngeal neuropathy
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Vagus (10th)
Moves vocal cords and muscles for swallowing
Transmits impulses to the heart (slows the heart rate) and smooth muscles of visceral organs (regulates peristalsis)
Hoarseness, dysphonia, and dysphagia
Vasovagal syncope
Entrapment of recurrent laryngeal nerve by mediastinal tumor
Infectious or carcinomatous meningitis
Medullary tumors or ischemia (eg, lateral medullary syndrome)
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Accessory (11th)
Turns the head
Shrugs the shoulders
Partial or complete paralysis of the sternocleidomastoid and upper trapezius muscles
Iatrogenic (eg, due to lymph node biopsy in posterior triangle of the neck)
Idiopathic
Trauma
Tumor or aneurysm in the posterior fossa or jugular foramen (jugular foramen syndrome)
Hypoglossal (12th)
Moves the tongue
Atrophy and fasciculation of tongue
Intramedullary lesions (eg, tumors)
Lesions of the basal meninges or occipital bones (eg, platybasia, Paget disease of skull base)
Surgical trauma (eg, due to endarterectomy)
Motor neuron disease (eg, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)
* Disorders that cause diffuse motor paralysis (eg, myasthenia gravis, botulism, variant Guillain-Barré syndrome, poliomyelitis with bulbar involvement) often affect the motor part of the cranial nerves.
† Hypertension (microvascular disease), diabetes, and infections can cause individual cranial nerve palsies.