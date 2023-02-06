skip to main content
Загальні відомості про делірій та деменцію

ЗаJuebin Huang, MD, PhD, Department of Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2023

    Delirium (sometimes called acute confusional state) and dementia are the most common causes of cognitive impairment, although affective disorders (eg, depression) can also disrupt cognition. Delirium and dementia are separate disorders but are sometimes difficult to distinguish. In both, cognition is disordered; however, the following helps distinguish them:

    • Delirium affects mainly attention and awareness.

    • Dementia affects mainly memory and other cognitive function.

    Other specific characteristics also help distinguish the two disorders (see table Differences Between Delirium and Dementia):

    • Delirium is typically caused by acute illness or a medication or recreational drug toxicity (sometimes life threatening) and is often reversible.

    • Dementia is typically caused by anatomic changes in the brain, has slower onset, and is generally irreversible.

    Mistaking delirium for dementia in an older patient is a common clinical error.

    No laboratory test can definitively establish the cause of cognitive impairment; a thorough history and physical examination as well as knowledge of baseline function are essential.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Відмінності між делірієм та деменцією*

    Feature

    Delirium

    Dementia

    Onset

    Sudden, with a definite beginning point

    Slow and gradual, with an uncertain beginning point

    Duration

    Days to weeks, although it may be longer

    Usually permanent

    Cause

    Almost always another condition (eg, infection, dehydration, use or withdrawal of certain medications)

    Usually a chronic brain disorder (eg, Alzheimer disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, vascular dementia)

    Course

    Usually reversible

    Slowly progressive

    Effect at night

    Almost always worse

    Often worse

    Attention

    Greatly impaired

    Unimpaired until dementia has become severe

    Level of consciousness

    Variably impaired

    Unimpaired until dementia has become severe

    Orientation to time and place

    Varies

    Impaired

    Use of language

    Slow, often incoherent, and inappropriate

    Sometimes difficulty finding the right word

    Memory

    Varies

    Lost, especially for recent events

    Need for medical attention

    Immediate

    Required but less urgently

    Effect of treatment

    Usually reverses symptoms

    May slow progression but cannot reverse or cure the disorder

    * Differences are generally true and helpful diagnostically, but exceptions are not rare. For example, traumatic brain injury occurs suddenly but may result in severe, permanent dementia; hypothyroidism may produce the slowly progressive picture of dementia but be completely reversible with treatment.

    Although delirium and dementia are considered distinct disorders, they have a complex interrelationship. Delirium often develops in patients with dementia;it is called delirium superimposed on dementia (DSD). DSD can occur in up to 49% of patients with dementia during hospitalization. Also, patients with delirium have a higher risk of developing dementia (1).

    Загальні джерела літератури

    1. 1. Fong TG, Inouye SK:The inter-relationship between delirium and dementia: The importance of delirium prevention. Nat Rev Neurol 18 (10):579–596, 2022. doi: 10.1038/s41582-022-00698-7

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.