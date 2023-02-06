Загальні відомості про делірій та деменцію

Delirium (sometimes called acute confusional state) and dementia are the most common causes of cognitive impairment, although affective disorders (eg, depression) can also disrupt cognition. Delirium and dementia are separate disorders but are sometimes difficult to distinguish. In both, cognition is disordered; however, the following helps distinguish them:

Delirium affects mainly attention and awareness.

Dementia affects mainly memory and other cognitive function.

Other specific characteristics also help distinguish the two disorders (see table Differences Between Delirium and Dementia):

Delirium is typically caused by acute illness or a medication or recreational drug toxicity (sometimes life threatening) and is often reversible.

Dementia is typically caused by anatomic changes in the brain, has slower onset, and is generally irreversible.

Mistaking delirium for dementia in an older patient is a common clinical error.

No laboratory test can definitively establish the cause of cognitive impairment; a thorough history and physical examination as well as knowledge of baseline function are essential.

Таблиця Відмінності між делірієм та деменцією* Таблиця

Although delirium and dementia are considered distinct disorders, they have a complex interrelationship. Delirium often develops in patients with dementia;it is called delirium superimposed on dementia (DSD). DSD can occur in up to 49% of patients with dementia during hospitalization. Also, patients with delirium have a higher risk of developing dementia (1).