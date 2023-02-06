Загальні відомості про делірій та деменцію

Delirium (sometimes called acute confusional state) and dementia are the most common causes of cognitive impairment, although affective disorders (eg, depression) can also disrupt cognition. Delirium and dementia are separate disorders but are sometimes difficult to distinguish. In both, cognition is disordered; however, the following helps distinguish them:
Delirium affects mainly attention and awareness.
Dementia affects mainly memory and other cognitive function.
Other specific characteristics also help distinguish the two disorders (see table Differences Between Delirium and Dementia):
Delirium is typically caused by acute illness or a medication or recreational drug toxicity (sometimes life threatening) and is often reversible.
Dementia is typically caused by anatomic changes in the brain, has slower onset, and is generally irreversible.
Mistaking delirium for dementia in an older patient is a common clinical error.
No laboratory test can definitively establish the cause of cognitive impairment; a thorough history and physical examination as well as knowledge of baseline function are essential.
Відмінності між делірієм та деменцією*
Feature
Delirium
Dementia
Onset
Sudden, with a definite beginning point
Slow and gradual, with an uncertain beginning point
Duration
Days to weeks, although it may be longer
Usually permanent
Cause
Almost always another condition (eg, infection, dehydration, use or withdrawal of certain medications)
Usually a chronic brain disorder (eg, Alzheimer disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, vascular dementia)
Course
Usually reversible
Slowly progressive
Effect at night
Almost always worse
Often worse
Attention
Greatly impaired
Unimpaired until dementia has become severe
Level of consciousness
Variably impaired
Unimpaired until dementia has become severe
Orientation to time and place
Varies
Impaired
Use of language
Slow, often incoherent, and inappropriate
Sometimes difficulty finding the right word
Memory
Varies
Lost, especially for recent events
Need for medical attention
Immediate
Required but less urgently
Effect of treatment
Usually reverses symptoms
May slow progression but cannot reverse or cure the disorder
* Differences are generally true and helpful diagnostically, but exceptions are not rare. For example, traumatic brain injury occurs suddenly but may result in severe, permanent dementia; hypothyroidism may produce the slowly progressive picture of dementia but be completely reversible with treatment.
Although delirium and dementia are considered distinct disorders, they have a complex interrelationship. Delirium often develops in patients with dementia;it is called delirium superimposed on dementia (DSD). DSD can occur in up to 49% of patients with dementia during hospitalization. Also, patients with delirium have a higher risk of developing dementia (1).
