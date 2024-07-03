vCJD is a rare acquired form of CJD. Most cases have occurred in the United Kingdom, which had 178 cases as of May 7, 2022 (6), compared with 55 cases in all other European and non-European countries as of May 2022. vCJD occurs after ingestion of beef from cattle with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also called mad cow disease.

In vCJD, symptoms develop at a younger average age (< 30 years) than in sCJD. In recent cases, the incubation period (time between ingestion of contaminated beef and development of symptoms) has been 12 to > 20 years.

In the early 1980s, because of relaxed regulations for processing animal by-products, contaminated tissue, probably from sheep infected with scrapie or cattle infected with BSE, introduced the scrapie prion protein (PrPSc) into cattle feed. Hundreds of thousands of cattle developed BSE. Despite widespread exposure, relatively few people who ate meat from affected cattle developed vCJD.

Because the incubation period in BSE is long, a connection between BSE and contaminated feed was not recognized in the United Kingdom until BSE had become an epidemic. The BSE epidemic came under control after a massive slaughter of cattle and after changes in the rendering procedures, which drastically reduced contamination of meat by nervous system tissue. In the United Kingdom, the annual number of new cases of vCJD, which peaked in 2000, has steadily declined, with only 2 cases after 2011.

Four cases of vCJD have been linked to blood transfusion; they occurred in people who received transfusions between 1996 and 1999. In the United Kingdom, about 1/2000 people may carry vCJD (based on examination of a large number of appendix tissue samples) but have no symptoms (7); these people may transmit the disease if they donate blood or have a surgical procedure. Whether there is a latent pool of people who have received contaminated blood transfusions and who are thus at risk of later development of vCJD is unclear. However, blood donor referral criteria related to vCJD may further reduce the risk of vCJD transmission by blood transfusion, which is already very low outside of France and the United Kingdom.

Although no case of vCJD originating in North America has been reported, BSE has been reported in North American cattle (6 in the United States and 20 in Canada [8]).