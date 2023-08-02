Discrete brain lesions can cause different forms of agnosia, which may involve any sense. Typically, only one sense is affected:

Hearing (auditory agnosia—the inability to identify objects through sound such as a ringing telephone)

Taste (gustatory agnosia)

Smell (olfactory agnosia)

Touch (somatosensory agnosia)

Sight (visual agnosia)

For example, patients with somatosensory agnosia have difficulty identifying a familiar object (eg, key, safety pin) that is placed in their hand on the side of the body opposite the damage. However, when they look at the object, they immediately recognize and can identify it.

Other forms of agnosia involve very specific and complex processes within one sense.

Prosopagnosia is inability to identify well-known faces, including those of close friends, or to otherwise distinguish individual objects among a class of objects, despite the ability to identify generic facial features and objects. Prosopagnosia often accompanies damage to the inferotemporal lobe—often bilateral small lesions, especially in the fusiform gyrus.

Anosognosia is lack of awareness that a deficit exists or lack of insight into an existing deficit. It often accompanies damage to the right, nondominant parietal lobe (which is usually due to an acute stroke or traumatic brain injury). Patients with multiple impairments can be unaware of one impairment but fully aware of others. Patients with anosognosia may deny their motor deficit, insisting that nothing is wrong even when one side of their body is completely paralyzed. When shown the paralyzed body part, patients may deny that it is theirs.

In an often related phenomenon, patients ignore the paralyzed or desensitized body parts (hemi-inattention) or the space around them (hemineglect). Hemineglect most often involves the left side of the body.

Simultanagnosia is inability to see more than one object or component of an object at a time; patients cannot perceive a whole scene. For example, when shown a picture of a kitchen table with food and various utensils on it, they report seeing only one item, such as a spoon. Simultanagnosia usually results from damage to the bilateral parieto-occipital junction.

Balint syndrome is the triad of simultanagnosia, optic ataxia (misreaching for visual targets), and ocular apraxia (inability to control voluntary eye movements, although the eyes can move spontaneously in all directions). Balint syndrome appears to be perceptual-motor dysfunction that affects the heteromodal cortex of bilateral dorsal occipitoparietal areas.

Occipitotemporal lesions may cause agnosia associated with abnormalities in visual perception including

An inability to recognize familiar places (environmental agnosia)

Visual disturbances (visual agnosia)

Color blindness (achromatopsia)

Right-sided temporal lesions may cause