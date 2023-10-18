Деякі захворювання порожнини рота за переважним місцем ураження
Lips
Actinic atrophy
Thin atrophic mucosa with erosive areas; predisposes to neoplasia
Acute swelling
Angular cheilitis (cheilosis)
Fissuring at corners of mouth, often with maceration
Cheilitis glandularis
Enlarged, nodular labial glands with inflamed, dilated secretory ducts; sometimes everted, hypertrophic lips
Cheilitis granulomatosa
Diffusely swollen lips, primarily the lower
Multiple bullae that rupture quickly, leaving hemorrhagic ulcers; includes Stevens-Johnson syndrome
Exfoliative cheilitis
Chronic desquamation of superficial mucosal cells
A locally destructive epithelial tumor thought to be a form of squamous cell carcinoma that usually regresses spontaneously
Brownish black melanin spots, with GI polyposis
Secondary herpes simplex (cold sore)
Short-lived vesicle (≤ 1 day) followed by small painful ulcer (≤ 10 days) at the vermillion border (common)
Verruca vulgaris (wart)
Pebbly surface
Buccal mucosa
Aspirin burn
Painful white area; when wiped off, exposes an inflamed area
Fordyce granules
Cream-colored macules about 1 mm in diameter; benign; aberrant sebaceous glands
Small ulcerated vesicles; coxsackievirus strain infection in young children; mild
Vesicles in posterior of mouth
Irritation fibroma
Smooth-surfaced, dome-shaped, sessile
Koplik spots
Tiny, grayish white macules with red margins near orifice of parotid duct; measles precursor
Linea alba
Thin white line, typically bilateral, on the level of the occlusal plane; benign
Smokeless tobacco lesion
White or gray corrugated; usually behind lower lip; a risk factor for oral cancer
Verrucous carcinoma
Slow-growing, exophytic, usually well-differentiated; at site of snuff application; metastasis unusual, occurs late
White sponge nevus
Thick white folds over most of buccal mucosa except gingivae; benign
Palate
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly Wegener granulomatosis)
Lethal midline granuloma, with bone destruction, sequestration, and perforation
Petechiae at junction of hard and soft palate
Red to purple painless macules progressing to painful papules
Necrotizing sialometaplasia
Large, rapidly developing ulcer, often painless; appears grossly malignant; heals spontaneously in 1–3 months
Papillary inflammatory hyperplasia
Red, spongy tissue, succeeded by fibrous tissue folds; velvety texture; benign; occurs under poorly fitting dentures
Pipe smoker’s palate (nicotine stomatitis)
Red punctate areas are ducts of minor salivary glands, appearance is red spots surrounded by leukoplakia (often severe, usually benign)
Secondary herpes simplex
Small papules quickly coalescing into series of ulcers (uncommon)
Overgrowth of bone in midline; benign
Tongue and floor of mouth
Ankyloglossia
Tongue unable to protrude; speech difficulty
Pulling away of the gingiva by the lingual frenulum
Benign lymphoepithelial cyst
Yellowish nodule on ventral part of tongue or anterior floor of mouth
Benign migratory glossitis (geographic tongue, erythema migrans)
Changing patterns of hyperkeratosis and erythema on dorsum and edges; desquamated filiform papillae in irregular circinate pattern, often with an inflamed center and a white or yellow border
Dermoid cyst
Swelling in floor of mouth
Enlargement of tongue (macroglossia)
Localized or generalized depending on how many teeth are missing; adjacent teeth may indent tongue; posterior enlargement associated with obstructive sleep apnea and snoring
Fissured (scrotal) tongue
Deep furrows in lateral and dorsal areas
Glossitis
Red, painful tongue; often secondary to another condition, allergic, or idiopathic
Dark, elongated filiform papillae
Linea alba
Thin white line on edges of tongue, usually bilateral
Lingual thyroid nodule
Smooth-surfaced nodular mass of thyroid tissue follicles, on the far posterior dorsum of tongue, usually at the midline
Painful, tender swelling under the tongue resulting from odontogenic infection; can compromise the airway by forcing the tongue superiorly and posteriorly
Median rhomboid glossitis
Red (usually) patch in midline of tongue, without papillae; asymptomatic
Neurilemoma
Persistent swelling, sometimes at site of prior trauma; can be painful
Smooth, pale tongue, often with glossodynia or glossopyrosis
Ranula
Large mucocele penetrating the mylohyoid muscle; may plunge deep into the neck; swollen floor of mouth
Thyroglossal duct cyst
Midline swelling that moves upward when tongue protrudes
Ulcers on dorsum (firm), cervical adenopathy
Salivary glands
Benign lymphoepithelial lesion (Mikulicz disease)
Unilateral or bilateral enlargement of salivary glands; often with dry mouth and eyes
Swelling, often painful; benign
Swelling (eg, of floor of mouth) that increases at mealtime or with ingestion of sour or bitter foods
Systemic disease causing dry mucous membranes
Dry mouth; usually secondary to medications
Various
Widespread ulcerating vesicular lesions; always present on gingiva; other locations may be involved; usually in young children
Multiple oral ulcers similar to those of aphthous stomatitis
Canker sores, recurrent aphthous stomatitis
Small painful ulcers (canker sores) or large, painful scarring ulcers (recurrent aphthous stomatitis)
Bullae that rupture quickly, leaving ulcers; ocular lesions develop after oral lesions; found on alveolar mucosa and vestibules
Sexually transmitted warts forming cauliflower-like clumps
Dyskeratosis
Occurs with erythroplakia (red), leukoplakia (white patch on mucous membrane that does not rub off), and mixed red and white lesions; precancerous
Purple to dark-red lesions, similar to port wine stain; benign
Localized dilated blood vessels
Lacy pattern (Wickham striae), sometimes erosive; may become malignant; most common on buccal mucosa, lateral tongue
Localized swelling or discoloration; benign; most common on tongue
Mucocele (mucous retention cyst)
Soft nodule resulting from traumatized salivary gland; if superficial, covered by thin epithelium; appears bluish; most common on lips and floor of mouth
Noma
Small vesicle or ulcer that rapidly enlarges and becomes necrotic
Small yellow or hemorrhagic tense bullae; may last several days before rupture; most common on vestibules and alveolar mucosa
Bullae that rupture quickly, leaving ulcers; can be fatal without treatment
Chancre (red papule rapidly developing into a painless ulcer with a serosanguineous crust), mucous patch, gumma