Молекулярні компоненти імунної системи

Antibodies are divided into 5 classes:

IgM

IgG

IgA

IgD

IgE

The classes are defined by their type of heavy chain:

Mu (μ) for IgM

Gamma (γ) for IgG

Alpha (α) for IgA

Epsilon (ε) for IgE

Delta (δ) for IgD

There are also 2 types of light chains:

Kappa (κ)

Lambda (λ)

Each of the 5 Ig classes can bear either kappa or lambda light chains.

IgM is the first antibody formed after exposure to new antigen. It has 5 Y-shaped molecules (10 heavy chains and 10 light chains), linked by a single joining (J) chain. IgM circulates primarily in the intravascular space; it complexes with and agglutinates antigens and can activate complement, thereby facilitating phagocytosis. Isohemagglutinins are predominantly IgM. Monomeric IgM acts as a surface antigen receptor on B cells. Patients with hyper-IgM syndrome have a defect in the genes involved in antibody class switching (eg, genes that encode CD40, CD154 [also known as CD40L], AID [activation-induced cytidine deaminase], UNG [uracil-DNA-glycosylase], or NEMO [nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator]); therefore, IgA, IgG, and IgE levels are low or absent, and levels of circulating IgM are often high.

IgG is the most prevalent Ig isotype in serum and is present in intravascular and extravascular spaces. It coats antigen to activate complement and facilitate phagocytosis by neutrophils and macrophages. IgG is the primary circulating Ig produced after re-exposure to antigen (secondary immune response) and is the predominant isotype contained in commercial gamma-globulin products. IgG protects against bacteria, viruses, and toxins. It is the only Ig isotype that crosses the placenta; therefore, this class of antibody is important for protecting neonates. However, pathogenic IgG antibodies (eg, anti-Rh0[D] antibodies, anti-SSA antibodies [anti–Sjögren-syndrome A-related antigen], and stimulatory anti-thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor autoantibodies), if present in the mother, can potentially cause significant disease in the fetus.

There are 4 subclasses of IgG: IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, and IgG4. They are numbered in descending order of serum concentration. IgG subclasses differ functionally mainly in their ability to activate complement; IgG1 and IgG3 are most efficient, IgG2 is less efficient, and IgG4 is inefficient. IgG1 and IgG3 are efficient mediators of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity; IgG4 and IgG2 are less so. IgG4-generating cells increase in IgG4 related disease.

IgA occurs at mucosal surfaces, in serum, and in secretions (saliva; tears; respiratory, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal tract secretions; colostrum), where it provides an early antibacterial and antiviral defense. J chain links IgA into a dimer to form secretory IgA. Secretory IgA is synthesized by plasma cells in the subepithelial regions of the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. Selective IgA deficiency is relatively common but often has little clinical impact because there is cross-functionality with other classes of antibody.

IgD is coexpressed with IgM on the surface of naive B cells. Whether these 2 classes function differently on the surface of the B cell and, if so, how differently is somewhat unclear. Serum IgD levels are very low, and any unique function of circulating IgD is largely unknown, although there is some evidence for an immunoregulatory role on Th2 responses (1) (see table Functions of T Cells).

IgE is present in low levels in serum and in respiratory and gastrointestinal mucous secretions. IgE binds with a strong affinity to receptors present in high levels on mast cells and basophils and to a lesser extent on several other hematopoietic cells, including dendritic cells. If antigen bridges 2 IgE molecules bound to the mast cell or basophil surface, the cells degranulate, releasing chemical mediators that cause an inflammatory response. IgE levels are elevated in atopic disorders (eg, allergic or extrinsic asthma, hay fever, atopic dermatitis) and parasitic infections.