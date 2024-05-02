Увеїт, викликаний системним ревматичним захворюванням

JIA, previously known as juvenile RA, characteristically causes chronic bilateral iridocyclitis in children, particularly those with the oligoarticular variety. Unlike most forms of anterior uveitis, however, JIA-associated uveitis tends not to cause pain, photophobia, and conjunctival injection but only blurring and miosis and is, therefore, often referred to as white iritis. It can be asymptomatic. Because symptoms can be overlooked or absent, patients with JIA should be regularly screened.

Rheumatoid arthritis, in contrast, is not associated with isolated uveitis but can cause scleritis, which may cause secondary uveal tract inflammation.

Recurrent bouts of inflammation are best treated with a topical corticosteroid and a cycloplegic-mydriatic medication (3). Given the chronic nature of disease and risk of treatment-related cataract and glaucoma development, long-term control often requires use of a noncorticosteroid immunosuppressive medication (eg, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, tumor necrosis factor inhibitors).