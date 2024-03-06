Порушення метаболізму лізину

Tyrosine is an amino acid that is a precursor of several neurotransmitters (eg, dopamine, norepinephrine, epinephrine), hormones (eg, thyroxine), and melanin; deficiencies of enzymes involved in its metabolism lead to a variety of syndromes.
There are numerous disorders of phenylalanine and tyrosine metabolism (see the table). See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism and testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Phenylketonuria (PKU), with classic and mild forms (261600*)
Phenylalanine hydroxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, behavioral problems
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation
Dihydropteridine reductase deficiency (261630*)
Dihydropteridine reductase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine biopterin, low plasma biopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, folinic acid, neurotransmitter replacement
Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase deficiency (264070*)
Pterin-4alpha-carbinolamine dehydratase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, high urine neopterin and primapterin, low plasma biopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine restriction, tyrosine supplementation, neurotransmitter replacement
Biopterin synthesis deficiency
GTP-cyclohydrolase (233910*)
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine, low urine biopterin, low (GCH) or high (PTS and SPR) urine neopterin
Clinical features: Similar to mild PKU, but if neurotransmitter deficiency is unrecognized, development of intellectual disability, seizures, and dystonia
Treatment: Tetrahydrobiopterin and neurotransmitter supplementation
6-Pyruvoyl-tetrahydropterin synthase (261640*)
Sepiapterin reductase (182125*)
Tyrosinemia type I (hepatorenal; 276700*)
Fumarylacetoacetate hydrolase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated plasma and urinary succinylacetone
Clinical features: Cirrhosis, acute liver failure, peripheral neuropathy, Fanconi syndrome
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine, tyrosine, and methionine restriction; nitisinone (NTBC); liver transplantation
Tyrosinemia type II (oculocutaneous; 276600*)
Tyrosine aminotransferase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine and phenylalanine
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, palmoplantar hyperkeratitis, corneal ulcers
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction
Tyrosinemia type III (276710, 609695*)
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma tyrosine, elevated urinary 4-hydroxyphenyl derivatives
Clinical features: Developmental delay, seizures, ataxia
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phenylalanine and tyrosine
Clinical features: Usually occurring in preterm infants; mostly asymptomatic
Occasionally poor feeding and lethargy
Treatment: Tyrosine restriction and ascorbate supplementation for symptomatic patients only
Hawkinsinuria (140350*)
4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase complex
Biochemical profile: Mild hypertyrosinemia, elevated urinary hawkinsin
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, ketotic metabolic acidosis
Treatment: Dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine restriction, ascorbate supplementation
Alkaptonuria (203500*)
Homogentisate oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine homogentisic acid
Clinical features: Dark urine, ochronosis, arthritis
Treatment: None; ascorbate supplementation to reduce pigmentation
Oculocutaneous albinism type I (A and B; 203100*)
Tyrosinase
Biochemical profile: No abnormality in plasma and urine amino acids, absent (IA) or decreased (IB) tyrosinase
Clinical features: Absent (IA) or decreased (IB) pigment in skin, hair, iris, and retina; nystagmus; blindness; skin cancer
Treatment: Protection of skin and eyes from actinic radiation
Transient immaturity of metabolic enzymes, particularly 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvic acid dioxygenase, sometimes leads to elevated plasma tyrosine levels (usually in preterm infants, particularly those receiving high-protein diets); metabolites may show up on routine neonatal screening for phenylketonuria (PKU).
Most infants are asymptomatic, but some have lethargy and poor feeding.
Tyrosinemia is distinguished from PKU by elevated plasma tyrosine levels.
Most cases resolve spontaneously. Symptomatic patients should have dietary tyrosine restriction (2 g/kg/day) and be given vitamin C 200 to 400 mg orally once a day.
This disorder is an autosomal recessive condition caused by deficiency of fumarylacetoacetate hydroxylase, an enzyme important for tyrosine metabolism.
Disease may manifest as fulminant liver failure in the neonatal period or as indolent subclinical hepatitis, painful peripheral neuropathy, and renal tubular disorders (eg, normal anion gap metabolic acidosis, hypophosphatemia, vitamin D–resistant rickets) in older infants and children. Children who do not die of associated liver failure in infancy have a significant risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma.
Diagnosis of tyrosinemia type I is suggested by elevated plasma levels of tyrosine; it is confirmed by genetic testing or a high level of succinylacetone in plasma or urine and by low fumarylacetoacetate hydroxylase activity in blood cells or liver biopsy specimens.
Treatment with nitisinone (NTBC) is effective in acute episodes and slows progression (1).
A diet low in phenylalanine and tyrosine is also recommended. Liver transplantation is effective.
This rare autosomal recessive disorder is caused by tyrosine transaminase deficiency.
Accumulation of tyrosine causes cutaneous and corneal ulcers. Secondary elevation of phenylalanine, though mild, may cause neuropsychiatric abnormalities if not treated.
Diagnosis of tyrosinemia type II is by elevation of tyrosine in plasma, absence of succinylacetone in plasma or urine, and genetic testing; measurement of decreased enzyme activity in liver biopsy is usually not needed.
This disorder is easily treated with mild to moderate restriction of dietary phenylalanine and tyrosine.
This rare autosomal recessive disorder is caused by homogentisic acid oxidase deficiency; homogentisic acid oxidation products accumulate in and darken skin, and crystals precipitate in joints.
The condition is usually diagnosed in adults. It causes dark patches of skin pigmentation in people of all skin tones (ochronosis). Alkaptonuria also causes arthritis.
Urine turns dark when exposed to air because of oxidation products of homogentisic acid. Diagnosis of alkaptonuria is by finding elevated urinary levels of homogentisic acid (> 4 to 8 g/24 hours).
There is no effective treatment for alkaptonuria, but ascorbic acid 1 g orally once a day may diminish pigment deposition by increasing renal excretion of homogentisic acid.
Tyrosinase deficiency results in absence of skin and retinal pigmentation, causing a much increased risk of skin cancer and considerable vision loss. Nystagmus is often present, and photophobia is common.
