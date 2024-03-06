Пероксисомальні розлади

Peroxisomes are intracellular organelles that contain enzymes for beta-oxidation. These enzymes overlap in function with those in mitochondria, with the exception that mitochondria lack enzymes to metabolize very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFA), those 20 to 26 carbons in length. Therefore, peroxisomal disorders generally manifest with elevated VLCFA levels (except rhizomelic chondrodysplasia and Refsum disease). Although VLCFA levels may help screen for these disorders, other assays are also required (eg, plasma levels of phytanic, pristanic, and pipecolic acids; red blood cell plasmalogen levels).
There are 2 types of peroxisomal disorders:
Those with defective peroxisome formation
Those with defects in single peroxisomal enzymes
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy is the most common peroxisomal disorder (incidence 1/17,000 births) (1); all others are autosomal recessive, with a combined incidence of about 1/50,000 births (2).
Біогенез пероксисом і розлади дуже довголанцюгового метаболізму жирних кислот
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Cerebrohepatorenal syndrome (Zellweger syndrome; 214100*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Decreased dihydroxyacetone phosphate acyltransferase and plasmalogen; elevated very long-chain fatty acids, phytanic acid, pipecolate, iron, and total iron-binding capacity
Clinical features: Growth failure, large fontanelles, macrocephaly, turribrachycephaly, dysmorphic facies, cataracts, nystagmus, congenital heart disease, hepatomegaly, biliary dysgenesis, hypospadias, renal cysts, hypotonia, brain malformation
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment, although cholic acid is being evaluated
Peroxin-2
Peroxin-3
Peroxin-5
Peroxin-6
Peroxin-12
Peroxin-14
Peroxin-26
Neonatal adrenoleukodystrophy (202370*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Elevated very long-chain fatty acids
Clinical features: Dolichocephaly, dysmorphic facies, cataracts, hyperpigmentation, seizures, developmental delay, adrenal insufficiency
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Peroxin-5
Peroxin-10
Peroxin-13
Peroxin-26
Infantile Refsum disease (266510*)
Peroxin-1
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma phytanic acid, cholesterol, very long-chain fatty acids, dihydroxycholestanoic acid, trihydroxycholestanoic acid, and pipecolic acid
Clinical features: Growth and developmental delay, peripheral neuropathy, hypotonia, deafness, facial dysmorphism, retinopathy, osteoporosis, steatorrhea, episodic bleeding, hepatomegaly
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Peroxin-2
Peroxin-26
Biochemical profile: In type 1 (215100*), plasmalogen deficiency, elevated plasma phytanic acid and unprocessed 3-oxoacyl CoA thiolase, acyl-CoA dihydroxyacetonephosphate acyltransferase deficiency
In type 2 (222765*), normal plasmalogen, phytanic acid, alkyl dihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase, and peroxisomal thiolase; dihydroacetonephosphate acyltransferase deficiency
In type 3 (600121*), abnormal peroxisomes, alkyl dihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase deficiency
Clinical features: Dwarfism with rhizomelic limb shortening, punctuate epiphyseal calcification, and metaphyseal splaying; severe growth and developmental delay; microcephaly; midface hypoplasia; micrognathia; sensorineural deafness; cataracts; cleft palate; ichthyosis; respiratory difficulties; kyphoscoliosis; vertebral clefts; spasticity; cortical atrophy; seizures; death before 2 years
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
Type 1 (215100*)
Peroxin-7
Type 2 (222765*)
Dihydroxyacetonephosphate acyltransferase
Type 3 (600121*)
Alkyldihydroxyacetonephosphate synthase
Hyperpipecolicacidemia (239400*)
Pipecolate oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma pipecolate, mild generalized aminoaciduria
Clinical features: Hepatomegaly, demyelination, central nervous system degeneration, severe intellectual disability and developmental delay, retinopathy
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (300100*)
ATP-binding cassette transporter 1
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma very long-chain fatty acids, peroxisomal lignoceroyl-CoA ligase deficiency
Clinical features: Hyperpigmentation, blindness, cognitive hearing loss, spastic paraplegia, impotence, sphincter disturbance, ataxia, dysarthria, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, pontine and cerebellar atrophy
Treatment: Adrenal hormone replacement, bone marrow transplantation
4:1 mixture of glyceryl trioleate and glycerol trierucate (Lorenzo’s oil) apparently of no clinical benefit once the disease manifests but may slow progression if used prior to symptom onset
Some success in current gene therapy trials
Acyl-CoA oxidase 1 deficiency (pseudoneonatal adrenoleukodystrophy; 264470*)
Straight-chain peroxisomal acyl-CoA oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma very long-chain fatty acids; normal peroxisomal phytanate, pipecolate, dihydroxycholestanoic acid, and trihydroxycholestanoic acid
Clinical features: Neonatal hypotonia, developmental delay, sensorineural deafness, retinopathy, no dysmorphic features, leukodystrophy at age 2 to 3 years
Treatment: Not established
D-Bifunctional protein deficiency (261515*)
D-bifunctional enzyme
Biochemical profile: Elevated serum very long-chain fatty acids and pipecolate, elevated trihydroxycholestanoic acid in duodenal aspirate, peroxisomal 3-oxoacyl-CoA thiolase defect
Clinical features: Hypotonia, exaggerated startle reflex, facial diplegia, seizures, high-pitched and weak cry, developmental delay, myopathic facies, high-arched palate, abducted limbs, ventricular heart disease
Treatment: Not established
2-Methylacyl-CoA racemase deficiency (614307*)
2-Methylacyl-CoA racemase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma pristanic acid
Clinical features: Adult-onset sensorimotor neuropathy, retinopathy
Treatment: Not established
Primary oxaluria
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary oxalate excretion, glycolic aciduria
Clinical features: Calcium oxalate urolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, renal failure, heart block, peripheral vascular insufficiency, arterial occlusion, intermittent claudication, optic neuropathy, fractures, death during childhood or early adulthood
Type 2 milder than type 1
Treatment: Hepatorenal transplantation
Hyperoxaluria type 1 (259900*)
Peroxisomal alanine-glyoxylate aminotransferase
Hyperoxaluria type 2 (260000*)
D-Glycerate dehydrogenase glyoxylate reductase
Refsum disease (266500*)
Phytanoyl-CoA hydroxylase
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma and tissue phytanic acid
Clinical features: Retinitis pigmentosa, ataxia, ptosis, miosis, peripheral neuropathy, anosmia, heart failure, deafness, ichthyosis, short 4th metacarpal
Treatment: Low phytanic acid diet, plasmapheresis
Peroxin-7
Glutaric aciduria type 3 (231690*)
Peroxisomal glutaryl CoA oxidase
Biochemical profile: Glutaric aciduria exacerbated by lysine loading
Clinical features: Failure to thrive, postprandial vomiting
Treatment: Not established, possible benefit from riboflavin
Mevalonic aciduria (610377*)
—
Acatalasemia (115500*)
Catalase
Biochemical profile: Failure of tissue to cause hydrogen peroxide frothing
Clinical features: Ulcerating oral lesions in Japanese patients but not in Swiss patients
Treatment: Symptomatic, no specific treatment
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Довідкові матеріали
Класична хвороба Рефсума
Phytanic acid accumulation is caused by a genetic deficiency of a single peroxisomal enzyme, phytanoyl-CoA hydroxylase. This enzyme catalyzes metabolism of phytanic acid, which is a common dietary plant component.
Clinical manifestations include progressive peripheral neuropathy, impaired vision caused by retinitis pigmentosa, hearing deficit, anosmia, cardiomyopathy and conduction defects, and ichthyosis. Onset is usually in the 20s.
Diagnosis of Refsum disease is confirmed by elevation of serum phytanic acid and decreased levels of pristanic acid (phytanic acid elevation is accompanied by pristanic acid elevation in several other peroxisomal disorders).
Treatment of Refsum disease is dietary restriction of phytanic acid (< 10 mg/day), which can be effective in preventing or delaying symptoms when started before symptom onset. Plasmapheresis also may be helpful for patients with severe neurologic symptoms (1).
Довідковий матеріал щодо хвороби Рефсума
Різомелічна точкова хондродисплазія
This defect of peroxisomal biogenesis is caused by PEX7 gene mutations and characterized by skeletal changes that include midface hypoplasia, strikingly short proximal limbs, frontal bossing, small nares, cataracts, ichthyosis, and profound psychomotor retardation. Vertebral clefts are also common.
Diagnosis of rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata is suspected by radiographic findings, elevation of serum phytanic acid, and low red blood cell plasmalogen levels; VLCFA levels are normal. Confirmation is by genetic testing.
There is no specific treatment for rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Х-зчеплена адренолейкодистрофія (АЛД)
This disorder is caused by deficiency of the peroxisomal membrane transporter ALDP, which is coded for by the gene ABCD1. Because this is an X-linked gene, the disorder manifests primarily in males. Currently, > 1380 variants have been identified (see ALD Info) (1).
The cerebral form affects 40% of patients. Onset occurs between age 4 years and 8 years, and symptoms of attention deficit progress over time to severe behavioral problems, dementia, and vision, hearing, and motor deficits, causing total disability and death 2 to 3 years after diagnosis. Milder adolescent and adult forms have also been described.
A significant percentage of patients have a milder form called adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN); onset occurs in the 20s or 30s, with progressive paraparesis, and sphincter and sexual disturbance. About one third of these patients also develop cerebral symptoms.
Patients with any form may also develop adrenal insufficiency; about 15% have isolated Addison disease without neurologic involvement.
Diagnosis of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy is suspected by isolated elevation of VLCFA and confirmed by gene sequencing.
Bone marrow or stem cell transplantation may help stabilize symptoms in some cases. Adrenal steroid replacement is needed for patients with adrenal insufficiency. Dietary supplementation with a 4:1 mixture of glyceryl trioleate and glyceryl trierucate (Lorenzo’s oil) can normalize plasma VLCFA levels but does not appear to stop neurologic degeneration in symptomatic patients. However, if given to boys before symptom onset, it may slow disease progression; the exact benefit has not been determined. Gene therapy trials are currently underway and have shown some preliminary success (2).
Довідкові матеріали щодо Х-зчепленої адренолейкодистрофії (АЛД)
Синдром Зеллвегера (ZS), адренолейкодистрофія новонароджених і дитяча хвороба Рефсума (IRD)
These disorders are 3 expressions of a disease continuum, from most (ZS) to least (IRD) severe. The responsible genetic defect occurs in 1 of at least 12 genes involved in peroxisomal formation or protein import (the PEX gene family).
Manifestations include facial dysmorphism, central nervous system malformations, demyelination, neonatal seizures, hypotonia, hepatomegaly, cystic kidneys, short limbs with stippled epiphyses (chondrodysplasia punctata), cataracts, retinopathy, hearing deficit, psychomotor delay, and peripheral neuropathy.
Diagnosis is suspected when elevated blood levels of VLCFA, phytanic acid, bile acid intermediates, and pipecolic acid are detected and is confirmed by genetic testing.
There is currently no specific treatment for these disorders. Management is mainly symptomatic.
Додаткова інформація
