Мієлодисплазія та залізо-транспортна анемія

In myelodysplastic syndrome, anemia is commonly prominent. The anemia is usually normocytic or macrocytic, and a dimorphic (large and small) population of circulating cells can be present. (See also Overview of Decreased Erythropoiesis.)

Bone marrow examination shows decreased erythroid activity, megaloblastoid and dysplastic changes, and, sometimes, increased numbers of ringed sideroblasts.

Treatment is directed at the malignancy, and growth factors may be used.