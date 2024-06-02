Пухлина в жіночому тазі

Some gynecologic disorders (see table Some Gynecologic Causes of Pelvic Pain) cause cyclic pelvic pain (ie, pain recurring during the same phase of each menstrual cycle). In others, pain is constant or intermittent but unrelated to menses. Also, onset of pain (sudden or gradual) and type of pain (eg, sharp, crampy) may help identify the cause.

Overall, the most common gynecologic causes of pelvic pain include

Uterine fibroids do not usually cause pain, but pain is possible if they put pressure on surrounding structures, contribute to dysmenorrhea, or undergo degenerative changes.

Other causes of female pelvic pain include pelvic adhesions, ovarian remnant syndrome, or gynecologic malignancy.