Перекрут придатків

Adnexal torsion is twisting of the ovary and sometimes the fallopian tube, interrupting the arterial supply and causing ischemia. Symptoms include severe pelvic pain, often with nausea and vomiting. Diagnosis is clinical and with transvaginal ultrasonography. Treatment is usually laparoscopic surgery.

Adnexal torsion is one of the most common gynecologic emergencies, occurring most often during reproductive years. It usually occurs when the ovary is enlarged because of a mass or other problem. Prolonged ischemia can cause loss of ovarian function or damage to the fallopian tube.

Risk factors for adnexal torsion include the following:

Ovarian enlargement to > 4 cm (particularly by benign tumors)

Pregnancy (if a large corpus luteal cyst is present)

Induction of ovulation

Prior history of adnexal torsion

Benign tumors are more likely to cause torsion than malignant ones. Torsion of normal adnexa, which is rare, is more common among children and adolescents than adults (1).

Typically, one ovary is involved, but sometimes the fallopian tube is also involved. Adnexal torsion can cause peritonitis.

Symptoms and Signs of Adnexal Torsion Adnexal torsion causes sudden, severe pelvic pain and usually nausea and vomiting. For days or occasionally weeks before the sudden pain, some women have intermittent, colicky pain, presumably resulting from intermittent torsion that spontaneously resolves. The pain may be localized to the side with the torsion or may be diffuse. Tachycardia, fever, abdominal tenderness, and peritoneal signs may be present. During pelvic examination, cervical motion tenderness and a unilateral tender adnexal mass are typically present. Pain may be out proportion to examination findings. Peritoneal signs, if present, typically develop later in the course.

Diagnosis of Adnexal Torsion History and pelvic examination

Transvaginal ultrasonography

Exploratory surgery to confirm Adnexal torsion is suspected based on typical symptoms (ie, intermittent, severe pelvic pain, usually with nausea and vomiting) and unexplained peritoneal signs plus severe cervical motion tenderness or an adnexal mass. Other common causes of pelvic pain (eg, appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease, tubo-ovarian abscess) should be ruled out. Clinical diagnosis of adnexal torsion is supported by imaging with transvaginal ultrasonography that shows an enlarged ovary or an ovarian mass. Color Doppler ultrasonography that shows decreased or absent blood flow in the ovary provides further support for the diagnosis. If adnexal torsion is suspected, exploratory surgery is done immediately. The presence of a twisted ovary confirms the diagnosis.

Treatment of Adnexal Torsion Surgery to salvage the ovary If adnexal torsion is suspected, laparoscopy (or rarely laparotomy) is done immediately to confirm the diagnosis and to attempt to salvage the ovary and fallopian tube by detorsing (untwisting) them, especially in a woman of reproductive age, and restoring perfusion. Salpingo-oophorectomy is required for nonviable or necrotic tissue. If an ovarian cyst or mass is present and the ovary can be salvaged, cystectomy is done. Otherwise, oophorectomy is required.