Доброякісні утворення яєчників

Sometimes tests for tumor markers

Masses are usually detected incidentally during pelvic examination or imaging but may be suggested by symptoms and signs.

A pregnancy test is done to exclude ectopic pregnancy or threatened abortion in a patient with pelvic pain or abnormal uterine bleeding.

Transvaginal ultrasonography is usually the first-line test to confirm the diagnosis.

Masses that have radiographic characteristics of cancer (eg, mixed cystic and solid components, surface excrescences, multilocular appearance, thick septations, irregular shape) or that are accompanied by ascites require consultation with a specialist and excision.

Tests for tumor markers are done if ovarian cancer is suspected. CA 125 is usually measured in postmenopausal women with an ovarian mass, but its use in premenopausal women requires clinical judgment. This and other tumor markers are not reliable for diagnosis because they lack adequate sensitivity, specificity, and predictive values. For example, tumor marker values may be falsely elevated in women who have endometriosis, uterine fibroids, peritonitis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, or various cancers. Tumor markers are best used for monitoring response to treatment in patients with known ovarian cancer