Вульвовагінальний свербіж або вагінальні виділення

Physiologic vaginal discharge occurs daily in many reproductive-aged women, and volume may increase when estrogen levels are high. Estrogen levels are high in the following situations:

A few days before ovulation

During the few months before menarche and during pregnancy (when estrogen production increases)

With use of medications that contain estrogen or that increase estrogen production (eg, some fertility drugs)

However, persistent or recurrent pain, irritation, burning, and pruritus are not normal and require further evaluation.

Normally, in reproductive-aged women, species is the predominant constituent of normal vaginal flora. High levels of glycogen in the vaginal epithelial cells, secondary to the effects of estrogen, promote growth. Colonization by these bacteria keeps the pH within the normal vaginal range (3.5 to 4.5), thereby preventing overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria. Normal vaginal flora also consist of Gardnerella vaginalis, Escherichia coli, group B streptococci, genital Mycoplasma, and Candida albicans. In prepubertal and postmenopausal patients, lack of estrogen inhibits the normal growth of vaginal bacteria and results in low glycogen levels. Low glycogen levels lead to thin vaginal epithelium and vaginal pH > 4.5 and result in sparse numbers of species. Because of the different vaginal environment, bacterial vaginosis and candidiasis are less common in prepubertal and postmenopausal patients.

Factors that predispose to overgrowth of bacterial vaginal pathogens include

Use of antibiotics (which may decrease lactobacilli)

Alkaline vaginal pH due to menstrual blood or semen

Vaginal douching

Pregnancy

Diabetes

An intravaginal foreign body (eg, a forgotten tampon or vaginal pessary)

Vulvar pruritus may also be due to vulvar dermatitis caused by irritants or hypersensitivity. Patients may scratch and cause vulvar excoriations, or, if pruritus is chronic, they may develop a chronic skin condition of the vulva, called lichen simplex chronicus. Other vulvar dermatoses (eg, lichen planus and lichen sclerosus) are thought to result from immune-mediated processes.